1 . The threat of losing Mani Dieseruvwe and Joe Grey

Mani Dieseruvwe and Joe Grey are the two most high profile players at risk of leaving Pools this summer. The pair scored a combined 38 goals between them last season and, while goals have proven more difficult to come by this term, have notched a combined 19 so far in the 2024/25 campaign. Pools offered their prize assets new deals but neither Grey nor Dieseruvwe have yet committed their futures to the club. That hasn't come as much of a surprise, but the fact that the pair have not put pen to paper suggests they're either holding out for a better offer or preparing to explore their options elsewhere. While both seem generally happy and settled in the North East, it would be difficult for Pools to stand in their way if a Football League club was to offer them a lucrative contract. If Pools were to lose one or both of the talismanic pair, then it would leave them with a lot of work to do in the summer to even get close to replacing their influence. It seems likely there won't be any developments until the end of the season, but the longer the saga goes on, the greater the risk of Pools losing at least one of their prize assets on a free this summer. Photo: Frank Reid