The first and most pressing thing on their agenda has to be ensuring they secure their National League status this term. A miserable run of just one win in their last 12 matches has seen Pools slip to 15th in the table, 10 points above the bottom four. Anthony Limbrick's side have played more games than most of their rivals - indeed, were fourth bottom Wealdstone to win their three games in hand, they could close the gap to a single point - but should have more than enough to beat the drop. Pools have 45 points with nine games to go and are unlikely to need more than two more wins, although the unfortunate Boreham Wood were relegated last term with 52.
Once Pools have made sure of their National League status, then they can begin planning for next season. Having finished 12th last term, Pools are on course for a bottom half finish this time around and frustrated fans are unlikely to accept a similar failure for a third successive campaign. Pools have plenty of potential at this level but will have to overcome a whole host of problems if they're to stand any chance of turning themselves into promotion contenders next term. Here's a look at 11 of the biggest problems facing Pools ahead of next season.
1. The threat of losing Mani Dieseruvwe and Joe Grey
Mani Dieseruvwe and Joe Grey are the two most high profile players at risk of leaving Pools this summer. The pair scored a combined 38 goals between them last season and, while goals have proven more difficult to come by this term, have notched a combined 19 so far in the 2024/25 campaign. Pools offered their prize assets new deals but neither Grey nor Dieseruvwe have yet committed their futures to the club. That hasn't come as much of a surprise, but the fact that the pair have not put pen to paper suggests they're either holding out for a better offer or preparing to explore their options elsewhere. While both seem generally happy and settled in the North East, it would be difficult for Pools to stand in their way if a Football League club was to offer them a lucrative contract. If Pools were to lose one or both of the talismanic pair, then it would leave them with a lot of work to do in the summer to even get close to replacing their influence. It seems likely there won't be any developments until the end of the season, but the longer the saga goes on, the greater the risk of Pools losing at least one of their prize assets on a free this summer. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Concerns over next season's budget
Having lost their solidarity payments from the Football League immediately after their relegation in 2023, Pools are approaching the end of the period in which they receive parachute payments. More or less, the club will be on their own financially next season. Pools might well might have to cut their cloth accordingly - no fan would want the club to live beyond their means and risk financial peril, as frustrating as a perceived lack of investment might often seem. Whether there are indeed budget cuts, however, is not known. One thing is absolutely certain - Pools must spend their money this summer far more wisely than they have done in recent seasons. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Anthony Limbrick's slow start as head coach
Anthony Limbrick has won just one of his first eight matches in charge and is already coming under pressure from supporters. Having been appointed in a last-gasp bid to re-energize their faltering play-off push, the Australian has overseen a concerning loss of form that has left Pools looking over their shoulder rather than breathing down the neck of the top seven. Limbrick is engaging, energetic and well-liked at Pools, but the former Woking boss has made some strange selection decisions, chopped and changed formation and does not seem to have a clear idea of his best team. Although he has an interesting and varied coaching background, Limbrick has limited managerial experience in England and does not have a supremely impressive resume or playing career to fall back on. Pools are not in the habit of giving managers time and will have to decide whether to stick or twist this summer. It's clear that the club's penchant for making a change in the dugout every three to six months is not sustainable. Pools have used three different managers for the second season in a row and have made 16 permanent appointments in the last decade, with limited success other than promotion-winning boss Dave Challinor. The club must put their faith in someone, but Limbrick will have to prove he is the man deserving of that trust. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Issues with the Prestige Group Stadium's pitch
The deterioration of the pitch at the Prestige Group Stadium has been a talking point throughout most of the season. The playing surface, once the pride of the town, has come in for more and more criticism, with Barnet boss Dean Brennan among the most vocal, as the campaign has progressed. True, it's the same for both sides but conditions have made things tough for Pools. In an ideal world, Anthony Limbrick would like to get the ball down and play but the pitch is not conducive to free-flowing football. Head groundsman Dave Brown, who has won countless awards, has done his best with limited resources. Pools have vowed to invest in the pitch in the summer, although supporters will be hoping that a much-needed injection of cash won't come out of the transfer budget. Photo: Will Matthews