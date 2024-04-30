11 things we learned from new Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll's first press conference.

2 . "Recruitment is everything"

Sarll is determined to get his recruitment right this summer. He said that he will not be the only man to make decisions on signings, but that Pools will adopt a collective approach. He's targetting athletic, energetic and dynamic new recruits, but insists that won't come at the cost of experience. He said he prefers working with small groups and is ideally hoping for a squad of around 20, supplemented by loan signings depending on fitness and form. Photo: Frank Reid