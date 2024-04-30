11 things we learned from new Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll's first press conference.

Here are 11 things we learned from new Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll’s press conference:
1. The new boss is happy with the budget
The new Pools manager says he is confident he has the transfer budget he needs to achieve his aims. Photo: Frank Reid
2. "Recruitment is everything"
Sarll is determined to get his recruitment right this summer. He said that he will not be the only man to make decisions on signings, but that Pools will adopt a collective approach. He's targetting athletic, energetic and dynamic new recruits, but insists that won't come at the cost of experience. He said he prefers working with small groups and is ideally hoping for a squad of around 20, supplemented by loan signings depending on fitness and form. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Sarll had his say on the retained list
Sarll said he made the calls over the retained list. He spoke to the departing players and admitted there were a number of difficult decisions. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Play-offs are the aim
Sarll, who has twice led sides to the National League play-offs, said another top seven finish was his aim and he encouraged fans to be optimistic ahead of the new campaign. Photo: Frank Reid
