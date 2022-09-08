4. Scott Banks

Interest in Banks is understood to have gone on throughout the summer. Hartley played down links with the Crystal Palace midfielder when asked by The Mail in pre-season before the youngster headed out to form part of the Eagles’ pre-season tour squad in Singapore and Australia. It is understood Pools were in contention to land the 20-year-old upon his return before he opted for a loan move to Bradford City in the second week of the campaign. Banks would rub salt into the wound when scoring against Pools for the Bantams a week later. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher