New manager Paul Hartley was tasked with rebuilding the Pools squad and has seen 16 new arrivals in that time.
But Hartley has admitted his frustration in missing out on a number of targets over the summer, particularly towards the end of the transfer window.
“It’s the same for probably most managers where you think you’ve got a couple of players coming in the building and then for whatever reason you miss out on them, but then you’ve got to go again,” said Hartley.
“It’s not new to me. I’ve come across it many a time where you think you’ve got players coming in but for whatever reason you don’t get them but that’s part and parcel of the job.”
And here, at The Mail, we look at 11 players Pools are understood to have missed out on at certain points this summer across a number of positions.
1. Joe Shaughnessy
St. Mirren defender Shaughnessy is understood to have held discussions with Pools over a possible deadline day move after being told he was free to leave the Paisley club. The Republic of Ireland defender was keen to explore his options, with reports elsewhere of interest from Hamilton Academical, as a deal failed to materialise, with Hartley missing out on adding another defender to his squad. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)
2. Tyler Magloire
Ex-Pools defender Magloire was loosely linked with a return to the club earlier in the summer from reports elsewhere, but Pools always faced a difficult battle going head to head with Northampton Town, where the defender spent last season on loan. Reports in Lancashire suggested the 23-year-old had attracted interest North of the border early in the summer before he completed a permanent move back to the Cobblers. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
3. Josh McPake
Rangers winger McPake was linked with a whole host of clubs throughout the summer, including Pools, before he would ultimately stay in Scotland with Queen’s Park. McPake is one of several players capable in those attacking areas of the pitch where Hartley was keen to strengthen. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)
4. Scott Banks
Interest in Banks is understood to have gone on throughout the summer. Hartley played down links with the Crystal Palace midfielder when asked by The Mail in pre-season before the youngster headed out to form part of the Eagles’ pre-season tour squad in Singapore and Australia. It is understood Pools were in contention to land the 20-year-old upon his return before he opted for a loan move to Bradford City in the second week of the campaign. Banks would rub salt into the wound when scoring against Pools for the Bantams a week later. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
