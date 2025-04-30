1 . Keeping hold of Mani Dieseruvwe and Joe Grey

Of all the issues facing prospective new owners, keeping hold of Mani Dieseruvwe and Joe Grey must be right at the top of their list of priorities. The high profile pair are both out of contract in the summer and could be set to leave on a free. Although there is a sense that the attackers would be keen to remain in the North East, a lot will depend on being able to make them the right offer before other clubs have the chance to snap them up. Although Grey has not quite kicked on in the way he might have hoped after his 13 goals last season, he remains a valuable asset and is one of the final links to the promotion-winning squad of 2021. Dieseruvwe, despite not quite hitting last season's lofty heights, has 17 goals to his name and would be extremely difficult to replace. Photo: Frank Reid