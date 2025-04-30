1. Keeping hold of Mani Dieseruvwe and Joe Grey
Of all the issues facing prospective new owners, keeping hold of Mani Dieseruvwe and Joe Grey must be right at the top of their list of priorities. The high profile pair are both out of contract in the summer and could be set to leave on a free. Although there is a sense that the attackers would be keen to remain in the North East, a lot will depend on being able to make them the right offer before other clubs have the chance to snap them up. Although Grey has not quite kicked on in the way he might have hoped after his 13 goals last season, he remains a valuable asset and is one of the final links to the promotion-winning squad of 2021. Dieseruvwe, despite not quite hitting last season's lofty heights, has 17 goals to his name and would be extremely difficult to replace. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Making a decision on Anthony Limbrick's future
The Australian looked a shoo-in to lead the team next season after masterminding a run of six matches unbeaten, although two defeats in his last three, including Saturday's 5-1 mauling at Rochdale, have not helped his case. In his favour is the fact that he has navigated a challenging last few months well, seems to understand the significance of the supporters and has made some improvements to the side following a difficult start. Yet it hasn't been perfect and the Australian has only won five of his first 16 games in the dugout, while new owners often look to bring in their own man to lead the team. Even so, Pools have operated according to a frivolous hire and fire culture for far too long, to the detriment of the playing squad. New owners have the chance to send a message that things will be different by sticking with Limbrick. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Improving the pitch at Victoria Park
The deterioration of the pitch of Victoria Park, or the Prestige Group Stadium as it is currently known, has been a topic of contention amongst fans and opposition managers, while even Anthony Limbrick admitted it had made things difficult for his side. Long-serving groundsman Dave Brown has won awards in the past and the pitch was once the pride of the town. However, a lack of funding and limited resources have led to its gradual worsening, with conditions this season as bad as they have been in the modern era. If Pools are to set their sights on returning to the Football League, then they must operate according to Football League standards. Improving the pitch should improve the quality of football on offer, while also helping Pools get more out of their technical players. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Tying Nathan Sheron down to a new deal
Indefatigable midfielder Nathan Sheron ranks as a strong contender for player of the season following an impressive debut campaign in the North East, with experienced defender Tom Parkes probably his only real rival for the accolade. Yet Pools are running the risk of losing the 27-year-old, who is another player out of contract at the end of the season. With his partnership with Jamie Miley just starting to flourish, Pools must do all they can to keep the former Fleetwood, Harrogate and Oldham man. Photo: Frank Reid
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.