Here are 12 things we learned from the final Pools press conference of the season:
1. "Do it for the fans"
With around 900 supporters set to descend on Dorking on Saturday, most of whom will be dressed as the Blues Brothers as part of the annual final away day fancy dress tradition, Kevin Phillips wants to put on a performance to make the fans proud. Photo: Third party
2. Darcy to miss final day
Pools suffered another injury blow after teenage defender Campbell Darcy injured himself in the week while training with the youth team. Phillips admitted that the youngster had been in line for a first league start after impressing from the bench against Dagenham & Redbridge. However, the Pools boss is hopeful he will be able to name a full matchday squad of 16 for the long trip to Surrey. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Phillips wants less short term loans next season
Saturday is set to be a final swansong for a number of Pools players, with the club set for a busy summer. Phillips has been forced to rely on a number of short term loans since his arrival in January, with the deals low risk but also producing mixed results. As attention starts to turn to the transfer window, Phillips admitted he'd like to complete fewer short term loan deals next term. Photo: Mark Fletcher
4. Phillips wants to get business done early
The Pools boss is hoping he can emulate the success he had at South Shields, when most of his squad was complete by the time pre-season started. While Phillips is hoping to get as much business done as early as possible, he also remains realistic and pragmatic and insists Pools are prepared to be patient. Photo: FRANK REID 2022