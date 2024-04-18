2 . Darcy to miss final day

Pools suffered another injury blow after teenage defender Campbell Darcy injured himself in the week while training with the youth team. Phillips admitted that the youngster had been in line for a first league start after impressing from the bench against Dagenham & Redbridge. However, the Pools boss is hopeful he will be able to name a full matchday squad of 16 for the long trip to Surrey. Photo: Frank Reid