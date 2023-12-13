Things are tough for Pools right now.

Hartlepool are currently faltering in 12th place in the National League table and already eight points off the play-off places.

More quality is certainly needed if Pools are to eventually re-claim a place back in the Football League.

But with cash no doubt tight John Askey could well be keen to take advantage of the free transfer market.

Here are just some players with League Two experience who may do a job for Pools.

Rhys Bennett (central defender) Rhys Bennett has been without a contract since leaving Rochdale after their relegation from the Football League. He has had previous spells with Gillingham and Morecambe.

Ro-Shaun Williams (Defender) Free agent Ro-Shaun Williams has League One experience with Shrewsbury Town and Doncaster Rovers.

Joel Lynch (defender) Joel Lynch has been without a club since leaving Crawley Town in the summer. He has plenty of Football League experience following spells with Huddersfield Town, QPR and Nottingham Forest.