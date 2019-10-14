Tony Pulis and Jonathan Woodgate.

13 key stats which compare Jonathan Woodgate's Middlesbrough side to Tony Pulis' team

A lot has been made of Middlesbrough trying to alter their style of play under new head coach Jonathan Woodgate – but how do the side’s stats compare to last season under Tony Pulis?

By Joe Nicholson
Monday, 14th October 2019, 16:45 pm
Updated Monday, 14th October 2019, 16:50 pm

While Woodgate’s side have endured a tricky start in terms of points, we take a closer look, using stats from Wyscout, to see if there have been any significant changes since last campaign. Scroll down and flick through our gallery to find out.

1. Expected goals per game

Jonathan Woodgate: 0.94 | Tony Pulis: 1.3

Photo: Jan Kruger

2. Average goals per game

Jonathan Woodgate: 1.00 | Tony Pulis: 1.07

Photo: Alex Davidson

3. Expected goals against per game

Jonathan Woodgate: 1.44 | Tony Pulis: 1.25

Photo: Christopher Lee

4. Average goals against

Jonathan Woodgate: 1.45 | Tony Pulis: 0.89

Photo: Alex Davidson

Page 1 of 4