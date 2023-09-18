News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United could turn to options from Newcastle United, Sunderland and Middlesbrough.

13 players Hartlepool United could look to loan from North East neighbours Newcastle United, Sunderland and Middlesbrough - photo gallery

John Askey remains keen to add to his Hartlepool United squad but could there be options to explore from Pools’ North East neighbours?
By Joe Ramage
Published 18th Sep 2023, 12:00 BST

Hartlepool have often considered approaches for young players from their regional neighbours with the likes of Ellis Taylor, Isaac Fletcher and Joe White in recent years.

And with Askey searching for further reinforcements to his side could the North East’s big three be of benefit once more to Pools?

Here we look at 13 players from Newcastle United, Sunderland and Middlesbrough who Pools could loan:

Miley signed his first professional contract with his boyhood club in the summer of 2022 and made his debut for Newcastle's under-21 side in the 2021/22 EFL Trophy. The midfielder captained the young Magpies in the FA youth cup and made his first-team debut during Newcastle's 3-2 pre-season friendly win against Gateshead in July. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images for Premier League)

1. Jamie Miley - Newcastle United

Miley signed his first professional contract with his boyhood club in the summer of 2022 and made his debut for Newcastle's under-21 side in the 2021/22 EFL Trophy. The midfielder captained the young Magpies in the FA youth cup and made his first-team debut during Newcastle's 3-2 pre-season friendly win against Gateshead in July. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images for Premier League) Photo: Tim Nwachukwu

Midfielder De Bolle was the subject of late loan interest in the transfer window having been with the Magpies since 2015. The 21-year-old joined Hamilton Academical on a season-long loan in 2022/23 after signing a new two-year deal at St James' Park. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

2. Lucas De Bolle - Newcastle United

Midfielder De Bolle was the subject of late loan interest in the transfer window having been with the Magpies since 2015. The 21-year-old joined Hamilton Academical on a season-long loan in 2022/23 after signing a new two-year deal at St James' Park. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images) Photo: Laurence Griffiths

Mavididi made the move to Tyneside in the summer of 2021 after joining the Magpies from Arsenal and the winger featured regularly for United's under-18 side last term, making 26 appearances. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

3. Shaun Mavididi - Newcastle United

Mavididi made the move to Tyneside in the summer of 2021 after joining the Magpies from Arsenal and the winger featured regularly for United's under-18 side last term, making 26 appearances. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images) Photo: David Price

Defender Thompson signed his first professional deal with Newcastle in the summer with the 18-year-old hoping to follow in the footsteps of midfielder Elliot Anderson in breaking into the first team in the future. "His pathway included a loan spell in which he did very well and gained lots of good experiences playing men's football which I think is very important," said Thompson. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

4. Ciaran Thompson - Newcastle United

Defender Thompson signed his first professional deal with Newcastle in the summer with the 18-year-old hoping to follow in the footsteps of midfielder Elliot Anderson in breaking into the first team in the future. "His pathway included a loan spell in which he did very well and gained lots of good experiences playing men's football which I think is very important," said Thompson. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images) Photo: David Price

