1 . Ellis Taylor

This just seems like a deal that makes so much sense. Local, promising, held in high regard at Sunderland, full of confidence after an impressive season captaining the Black Cats' under-21 side and developed a lot since a difficult loan spell at Pools. Caught the eye of now infamous former manager Paul Hartley in a pre-season game in the summer of 2022 and, with little to no notice, found himself signing for Pools. Started the season opener, a 4-0 drubbing at Walsall, but was rarely seen thereafter, making just three more substitute appearances in the league. Neither Hartley nor his successor, Keith Curle, gave the teenager much of a chance. In truth, the move came too soon for Taylor, while the chaotic situation at the club was hardly conducive for young players to thrive. Now 21, the consensus is that Taylor has grown from a boy into a man and should be much better placed to make the step up this time around, having scored nine goals in 16 Premier League 2 outings last term. Pools need width and are eager to attract players with ties to the North East. With that in mind, Taylor seems like a no-brainer. returned from an injury setback in recent weeks, with his contract set to expire this summer. Photo: Frank Reid