13 wingers Hartlepool United could consider signing this summer
By Robbie Stelling
Published 5th Jun 2024, 10:56 BST
Hartlepool United are in need of at least one winger, probably more, this summer as new manager Darren Sarll looks to add width to his ranks. With that in mind, here are 13 options Pools could explore.
This just seems like a deal that makes so much sense. Local, promising, held in high regard at Sunderland, full of confidence after an impressive season captaining the Black Cats' under-21 side and developed a lot since a difficult loan spell at Pools. Caught the eye of now infamous former manager Paul Hartley in a pre-season game in the summer of 2022 and, with little to no notice, found himself signing for Pools. Started the season opener, a 4-0 drubbing at Walsall, but was rarely seen thereafter, making just three more substitute appearances in the league. Neither Hartley nor his successor, Keith Curle, gave the teenager much of a chance. In truth, the move came too soon for Taylor, while the chaotic situation at the club was hardly conducive for young players to thrive. Now 21, the consensus is that Taylor has grown from a boy into a man and should be much better placed to make the step up this time around, having scored nine goals in 16 Premier League 2 outings last term. Pools need width and are eager to attract players with ties to the North East. With that in mind, Taylor seems like a no-brainer. returned from an injury setback in recent weeks, with his contract set to expire this summer. Photo: Frank Reid
It was a bit of a surprise to see Eastleigh release the Dutch winger, given that he was rumoured to have attracted interest from the Football League in January but opted to stick by the Spitfires. The 31-year-old scored six goals in 46 appearances in Hampshire and has had at least some success pretty much everywhere he's been; impressing in his homeland with Almere City, playing 100 times for Crawley before earning a move to Notts County, who paid a six figure sum to secure his services, where he scored 21 goals in 123 appearances. Like a lot of wingers, he can be a bit unpredictable but his experience as well as his record of rarely getting injured could make him a very attractive option indeed. Photo: Laurence Griffiths
Maidenhead's star player, the 21-year-old scored 11 goals in 41 games last term and is expected to make the step up to full-time football next season. Cultured, intelligent and with a wand of a left foot, the tricky attacker is unlikely to be short of suitors this summer. Geography, as well as his loyalty to the Magpies, could make this a challenging move to complete, but it would be a real statement from Pools. Photo: Getty Images
Eisa, who scored nine goals in 39 appearances for Grimsby this season prior to his release by the Mariners, could be an attractive option. A talented box of tricks, Eisa made a real impression after arriving at Blundell Park from Bradford and, although his impact faded somewhat in the second half of the campaign, it was still a bit of a surprise to see the Sudanese international let go. The 28-year-old might fancy another move to the Football League but it's not impossible Sarll could persuade him to join Pools. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
