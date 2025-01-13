2 . Tyler Burey, Carlisle

The first name on the lips of most supporters at the moment is Tyler Burey. The 24-year-old, who enjoyed a blistering loan spell with Pools in 2021, is set to become a free agent this weekend after Carlisle confirmed they would not be extending his current contract. Having signed for Pools after the club won promotion back to League Two, the talented winger impressed during his stint in the North East, scoring three goals in seven games before injury derailed his progress. He returned to parent-club Millwall in January and made 15 Championship appearances, scoring twice, in the second half of the campaign. The following season, he played 26 times for the Lions and attracted the interest of Danish Superliga side Odense Boldklub. However, his stint in Denmark proved difficult and he managed just six appearances before enduring a similarly frustrating spell back in England with Oxford, featuring five times in six months. Although he has failed to reignite his career in Cumbria, Burey has been played in an unfamiliar wing-back role at Brunton Park and a return to Pools could make sense for all parties. While not without risk given some question marks surrounding Burey's attitude, Pools could well be keen to add to their options out wide as Kazenga LuaLua, who is out of contract at the end of this month, continues to struggle to make much of an impact. If it were to happen, feels like it would be a popular move among supporters. Photo: Frank Reid