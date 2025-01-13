Our Hartlepool United writer has picked out 14 players Pools could sign in January. Would you like to see any of these arrive at the Prestige Group Stadium this month?
1. 14 players Hartlepool United could consider signing this January
2. Tyler Burey, Carlisle
The first name on the lips of most supporters at the moment is Tyler Burey. The 24-year-old, who enjoyed a blistering loan spell with Pools in 2021, is set to become a free agent this weekend after Carlisle confirmed they would not be extending his current contract. Having signed for Pools after the club won promotion back to League Two, the talented winger impressed during his stint in the North East, scoring three goals in seven games before injury derailed his progress. He returned to parent-club Millwall in January and made 15 Championship appearances, scoring twice, in the second half of the campaign. The following season, he played 26 times for the Lions and attracted the interest of Danish Superliga side Odense Boldklub. However, his stint in Denmark proved difficult and he managed just six appearances before enduring a similarly frustrating spell back in England with Oxford, featuring five times in six months. Although he has failed to reignite his career in Cumbria, Burey has been played in an unfamiliar wing-back role at Brunton Park and a return to Pools could make sense for all parties. While not without risk given some question marks surrounding Burey's attitude, Pools could well be keen to add to their options out wide as Kazenga LuaLua, who is out of contract at the end of this month, continues to struggle to make much of an impact. If it were to happen, feels like it would be a popular move among supporters. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Harrison Jones, Sunderland
The Sunderland under-21s skipper has been linked with a move to both Pools and Gateshead after it emerged he was keen to head out on loan to gain more experience of senior men's football. The teenage attacking-midfielder has been impressing in the Premier League 2, registering four assists in six appearances. Jones has been in and around Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris' side and played 79 minutes as the Black Cats were dumped out of the FA Cup by Stoke on Saturday. Jones is held in high regard on Wearside and signed a new contract in December but is set to find himself lower down the pecking order following the arrival of Roma midfielder Enzo Le Fee last week. The 19-year-old certainly looks set to head out on loan, but whether Pools feel as though they need another attacking-midfielder given that Lennie Lawrence can already call on Adam Campbell and Anthony Mancini remains to be seen. Photo: Stu Forster
4. Callum Roberts, Scunthorpe
The winger has scored 12 goals in 22 league games for National League North promotion-chasers Scunthorpe this term. Scored from range against Pools in pre-season and is regarded as one of the Iron's hottest properties. Made more than 50 appearances for Notts County and knows the North East well having been born in North Shields, progressed through the ranks at Newcastle and spent time at both Gateshead and Blyth Spartans, where he scored three hat-tricks in a single season. Has struggled with injuries in the past and will likely command a fee, but would certainly be a real coup if Pools could secure his services. Photo: Nathan Stirk
