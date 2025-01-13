14 players Hartlepool United could consider signing this January

By Robbie Stelling
Published 13th Jan 2025, 16:15 GMT
Updated 13th Jan 2025, 16:21 GMT
Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence suggested Pools were looking to add one new face to their squad this month. Although National League clubs are free to sign players throughout the season, the January transfer window in the Football League has a knock-on effect on teams in the fifth division. Some sides are desperately hoping to fend off interest from the Football League and elsewhere - Gateshead have already lost Owen Oseni, Ben Radcliffe and Callum Whelan, while influential midfielder Regan Booty has handed in a transfer request - and others are looking to add to their ranks. Pools can feel confident that they have a strong squad heading into the second half of the campaign but Lawrence might look for a new addition either out wide or in midfield. With that in mind, here's a look at some players Pools could be interested in signing.

Our Hartlepool United writer has picked out 14 players Pools could sign in January. Would you like to see any of these arrive at the Prestige Group Stadium this month?

Our Hartlepool United writer has picked out 14 players Pools could sign in January. Would you like to see any of these arrive at the Prestige Group Stadium this month?

1. 14 players Hartlepool United could consider signing this January

Our Hartlepool United writer has picked out 14 players Pools could sign in January. Would you like to see any of these arrive at the Prestige Group Stadium this month? Photo: Robbie Stelling

Photo Sales
The first name on the lips of most supporters at the moment is Tyler Burey. The 24-year-old, who enjoyed a blistering loan spell with Pools in 2021, is set to become a free agent this weekend after Carlisle confirmed they would not be extending his current contract. Having signed for Pools after the club won promotion back to League Two, the talented winger impressed during his stint in the North East, scoring three goals in seven games before injury derailed his progress. He returned to parent-club Millwall in January and made 15 Championship appearances, scoring twice, in the second half of the campaign. The following season, he played 26 times for the Lions and attracted the interest of Danish Superliga side Odense Boldklub. However, his stint in Denmark proved difficult and he managed just six appearances before enduring a similarly frustrating spell back in England with Oxford, featuring five times in six months. Although he has failed to reignite his career in Cumbria, Burey has been played in an unfamiliar wing-back role at Brunton Park and a return to Pools could make sense for all parties. While not without risk given some question marks surrounding Burey's attitude, Pools could well be keen to add to their options out wide as Kazenga LuaLua, who is out of contract at the end of this month, continues to struggle to make much of an impact. If it were to happen, feels like it would be a popular move among supporters.

2. Tyler Burey, Carlisle

The first name on the lips of most supporters at the moment is Tyler Burey. The 24-year-old, who enjoyed a blistering loan spell with Pools in 2021, is set to become a free agent this weekend after Carlisle confirmed they would not be extending his current contract. Having signed for Pools after the club won promotion back to League Two, the talented winger impressed during his stint in the North East, scoring three goals in seven games before injury derailed his progress. He returned to parent-club Millwall in January and made 15 Championship appearances, scoring twice, in the second half of the campaign. The following season, he played 26 times for the Lions and attracted the interest of Danish Superliga side Odense Boldklub. However, his stint in Denmark proved difficult and he managed just six appearances before enduring a similarly frustrating spell back in England with Oxford, featuring five times in six months. Although he has failed to reignite his career in Cumbria, Burey has been played in an unfamiliar wing-back role at Brunton Park and a return to Pools could make sense for all parties. While not without risk given some question marks surrounding Burey's attitude, Pools could well be keen to add to their options out wide as Kazenga LuaLua, who is out of contract at the end of this month, continues to struggle to make much of an impact. If it were to happen, feels like it would be a popular move among supporters. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
The Sunderland under-21s skipper has been linked with a move to both Pools and Gateshead after it emerged he was keen to head out on loan to gain more experience of senior men's football. The teenage attacking-midfielder has been impressing in the Premier League 2, registering four assists in six appearances. Jones has been in and around Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris' side and played 79 minutes as the Black Cats were dumped out of the FA Cup by Stoke on Saturday. Jones is held in high regard on Wearside and signed a new contract in December but is set to find himself lower down the pecking order following the arrival of Roma midfielder Enzo Le Fee last week. The 19-year-old certainly looks set to head out on loan, but whether Pools feel as though they need another attacking-midfielder given that Lennie Lawrence can already call on Adam Campbell and Anthony Mancini remains to be seen.

3. Harrison Jones, Sunderland

The Sunderland under-21s skipper has been linked with a move to both Pools and Gateshead after it emerged he was keen to head out on loan to gain more experience of senior men's football. The teenage attacking-midfielder has been impressing in the Premier League 2, registering four assists in six appearances. Jones has been in and around Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris' side and played 79 minutes as the Black Cats were dumped out of the FA Cup by Stoke on Saturday. Jones is held in high regard on Wearside and signed a new contract in December but is set to find himself lower down the pecking order following the arrival of Roma midfielder Enzo Le Fee last week. The 19-year-old certainly looks set to head out on loan, but whether Pools feel as though they need another attacking-midfielder given that Lennie Lawrence can already call on Adam Campbell and Anthony Mancini remains to be seen. Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
The winger has scored 12 goals in 22 league games for National League North promotion-chasers Scunthorpe this term. Scored from range against Pools in pre-season and is regarded as one of the Iron's hottest properties. Made more than 50 appearances for Notts County and knows the North East well having been born in North Shields, progressed through the ranks at Newcastle and spent time at both Gateshead and Blyth Spartans, where he scored three hat-tricks in a single season. Has struggled with injuries in the past and will likely command a fee, but would certainly be a real coup if Pools could secure his services.

4. Callum Roberts, Scunthorpe

The winger has scored 12 goals in 22 league games for National League North promotion-chasers Scunthorpe this term. Scored from range against Pools in pre-season and is regarded as one of the Iron's hottest properties. Made more than 50 appearances for Notts County and knows the North East well having been born in North Shields, progressed through the ranks at Newcastle and spent time at both Gateshead and Blyth Spartans, where he scored three hat-tricks in a single season. Has struggled with injuries in the past and will likely command a fee, but would certainly be a real coup if Pools could secure his services. Photo: Nathan Stirk

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:GatesheadFootball LeagueNational League
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice