Nicky Featherstone is among a number of Hartlepool United players who are out of contract or will return to their parent clubs this summer. MI News & SportNicky Featherstone is among a number of Hartlepool United players who are out of contract or will return to their parent clubs this summer. MI News & Sport
14 players set to leave Hartlepool United this summer including ex-Sunderland defender and former Stockport County striker - photo gallery

Hartlepool United's stay in the Football League has come to an end with the club set to return to the National League in 2023-24.

By Joe Ramage
Published 5th May 2023, 12:43 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 12:59 BST

And while Hartlepool’s league status will change, so too could a number of players at the Suit Direct Stadium.

John Askey will have to assess his squad this summer with several players heading out of contract or returning to their parent clubs.

Here we look at who The Mail understands could leave the Suit Direct Stadium with new deals yet to be agreed.

Stolarczyk has wrestled the No.1 shirt away from Ben Killip in the second half of the season but the goalkeeper will return to Leicester City at the end of his loan deal. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)

1. Jakub Stolarczyk

Stolarczyk has wrestled the No.1 shirt away from Ben Killip in the second half of the season but the goalkeeper will return to Leicester City at the end of his loan deal. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)

Killip signed a one-year deal last summer and started the season well before finding himself out of the starting XI after the January transfer window. The 27-year-old has been with the club for four years (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

2. Ben Killip

Killip signed a one-year deal last summer and started the season well before finding himself out of the starting XI after the January transfer window. The 27-year-old has been with the club for four years (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Boyes has yet to make an appearance for Hartlepool having spent this season out on loan after extending his deal until the end of the current campaign. MI News & Sport

3. Patrick Boyes

Boyes has yet to make an appearance for Hartlepool having spent this season out on loan after extending his deal until the end of the current campaign. MI News & Sport

Sterry penned a two-year deal upon the club's return to the Football League and the 27-year-old will be one supporters are likely to be keen to see stay. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)

4. Jamie Sterry

Sterry penned a two-year deal upon the club's return to the Football League and the 27-year-old will be one supporters are likely to be keen to see stay. (Photo: Chris Donnelly | MI News)

