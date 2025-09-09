With the Football League transfer window now closed, players who have been left as free agents will inevitably turn their attention to the National League as they look to secure their footballing futures. That opens up a real opportunity for Pools, who might hope to land players with Football League pedigree on a free over the coming weeks. Here's a look at 15 players Simon Grayson's side could sign on a free.
1. Connor Wickham
The former Ipswich, Sunderland and Crystal Palace frontman would add experience and presence to the Pools front line. The concern, as for so much of his career, would be his injury record; his last competitive appearance was in April 2024. Photo: Pete Norton
2. Rolando Aarons
Jamaican international who spent time at Newcastle at the beginning of his career, making a handful of Premier League appearances. Has never really lived up to his initial potential and has bounced from club to club in recent years. At 29, the winger should still have plenty to offer and might provide Pools with another option in attacking areas. Photo: Stephen Pond/Getty Images
3. Hakeeb Adelakun
The powerful winger scored 13 goals in 32 games for League Two Salford last season and it's a bit of a surprise to see him without a club at this stage. Photo: Carl Recine
4. Kyle Jameson
Pools will probably feel as though they are well-stocked at centre-back but Jameson would fit the bill if Simon Grayson decides to strengthen given his Football League experience and athleticism. Made 29 appearances for League Two Newport last season but was sent off three times. Photo: Mark Fletcher