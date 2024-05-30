1. Paul Farman
Was a regular for a Barrow side that just missed out on the League Two play-offs this season. However, the Cumbrians have just paid a fee to acquire the services of promising stopper Wyll Stanway from Chester, which could leave Farman out in the cold. He's 34 now, so won't be keen to finish his career on the bench, and ranked in the top three for League Two clean sheets and goals prevented last term. Despite an excellent campaign, the sacking of manager Pete Wild and the arrival of 23-year-old Stanway suggests the Bluebirds are set to change direction next season. With over 600 career games under his belt, including 200 Football League appearances, Farman would be a real coup for Pools. Born in North Shields, he spent time at both Newcastle and Blyth Spartans as a youngster, so has a connection to the North East. Won promotion from the National League with Lincoln, where he was a teammate of Luke Waterfall. Photo: Mark Fletcher
2. Marcus Dewhurst
Had a stellar season with Wealdstone, featuring 27 times after signing in November. Has failed to agree a new deal with the Stones, presumably with the aim of returning to full-time football. Came through the ranks at Sheffield United and has cut his teeth with a succession of loan spells at the likes of Carlisle, Solihull and Scunthorpe. At 23, has bagfuls of potential and could have a lucrative resale value, although he might already have his eye on a move to the Football League. Photo: Simon Bellis
3. Brad Young
Came through at Pools before signing for Leicester in 2021. Has been excelling in the Foxes' youth teams but, other than a brief loan spell to Notts County, when he was called in as cover, he is still to experience senior men's football. Having turned 22 earlier this month, Leicester might feel as though next season is the perfect time to send him out on loan, in which case a return to Pools would make a lot of sense. Has great size and impressive pedigree, so should be well-placed to make the step up. Photo: FRANK REID 2019
4. Ross Fitzsimons
The Scunthorpe stopper kept the second most clean sheets in the National League North last season, managing an impressive 22 shutouts from 46 matches. Has plenty of experience at a higher level, having played for Notts County and Chesterfield. Would have hoped to be back in the National League already, only for the Iron to miss out on promotion after defeat in the play-offs. At 29, he won't want to waste too much time if he feels he has it in him to return to at least the fifth tier - and it would be a shock if he doesn't. Tall, decent experience and capable of commanding his area. Photo: Pete Norton
