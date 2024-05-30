1 . Paul Farman

Was a regular for a Barrow side that just missed out on the League Two play-offs this season. However, the Cumbrians have just paid a fee to acquire the services of promising stopper Wyll Stanway from Chester, which could leave Farman out in the cold. He's 34 now, so won't be keen to finish his career on the bench, and ranked in the top three for League Two clean sheets and goals prevented last term. Despite an excellent campaign, the sacking of manager Pete Wild and the arrival of 23-year-old Stanway suggests the Bluebirds are set to change direction next season. With over 600 career games under his belt, including 200 Football League appearances, Farman would be a real coup for Pools. Born in North Shields, he spent time at both Newcastle and Blyth Spartans as a youngster, so has a connection to the North East. Won promotion from the National League with Lincoln, where he was a teammate of Luke Waterfall. Photo: Mark Fletcher