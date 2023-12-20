Hartlepool United have reached the halfway point of the season and still have plenty to do if they are to mount a charge for the National League play-off places.

John Askey’s side currently find themselves in the bottom half of the league table as we reach the midway point of the campaign.

But while Hartlepool’s form will remain paramount to Askey, the Pools boss will also need to start casting an eye over the current contracts of the players within his squad, with several players set to see their deals expire in the summer.

Pools have been tied down to a number of players on longer term deals since last summer whilst there are also several players currently on loan with the club who will leave at the end of the season.

And here we look at who is understood to be out of contract in the summer of 2024:

Pete Jameson Jameson's loan deal will expire at the end of the season unless Harrogate Town recall the goalkeeper in January.

Charlie Seaman Seaman has struggled with injury in recent months and is another who will see his loan deal from Doncaster Rovers expire at the end of the season.

Luke Hendrie Hendrie is another player on loan with Hartlepool this season. His deal from Bradford City is to expire at the end of the 2023-24 campaign.