Last season saw former manager Graeme Lee bring in stars from both Middlesbrough and Newcastle United on loan as Pools ensured their EFL status for another year.

Isaac Fletcher joined from Boro, while Joe White came in from the Magpies, to help bolster the midfield ranks with both featuring regularly in the second half of the campaign.

And with Hartley suggesting the club will continue to be busy this summer ahead of the season opener at Walsall, could he look to utilise the academies of Pools’ North East neighbours?

Here, at The Mail, we look at some of those young players with potential from St James’s Park, the Stadium of Light and the Riverside who Pools could potentially look to bring in on loan to make a difference this season.

1. Zak Johnson Johnson was successfully introduced to the U23 side last season, a scholar with plenty of height and who is comfortable playing at full-back or in the heart of defence. During international breaks towards the end of last season he trained with Alex Neil's senior group, which gives an indication of his solid progress. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. Harrison Sohna The 19-year-old made a good impression both in the U23 side and in his appearances in the Papa John's Trophy last season, particularly in possession where has proven to be neat and effective. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. Caden Kelly A talented midfielder and an excellent set-piece taker, 18-year-old Kelly impressed last year by stepping up and playing regularly for Sunderland's U23 side. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. Ethan Kachosa Kachosa signed from Leeds United last summer and has a blistering turn of pace. He is comfortable in any position down the flanks, particularly on the right side where he is strongest. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales