Hartlepool United were unable to secure back-to-back League Two victories as they slipped to a 3-1 defeat at home to Carlisle United.

Second-half strikes from Owen Moxon and Omari Patrick cancelled out Alex Lacey’s thunderous opener as Pools were condemned to their sixth league defeat of the season and their first under interim manager Keith Curle.

Despite a disappointing end to the afternoon, the Suit Direct Stadium played host to a tremendous atmosphere throughout as both sets of supporters played their part to create a cauldron of noise – particularly as the players entered the field of play to a banner, unfurled across the whole stand that read ‘Never Say Die’.

Here are 17 of the best photos of Hartlepool United fans from the defeat to Carlisle United on Saturday afternoon – can you spot anyone you know?

