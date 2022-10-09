News you can trust since 1877
Can you spot anyone you know in our latest Hartlepool United fan gallery? (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

17 stunning photos of Hartlepool United fans and new banner at Carlisle United game - gallery

Can you spot anyone you know in our Hartlepool United fan gallery?

By Joe Buck
Sunday, 9th October 2022, 10:32 am

Hartlepool United were unable to secure back-to-back League Two victories as they slipped to a 3-1 defeat at home to Carlisle United.

Second-half strikes from Owen Moxon and Omari Patrick cancelled out Alex Lacey’s thunderous opener as Pools were condemned to their sixth league defeat of the season and their first under interim manager Keith Curle.

Despite a disappointing end to the afternoon, the Suit Direct Stadium played host to a tremendous atmosphere throughout as both sets of supporters played their part to create a cauldron of noise – particularly as the players entered the field of play to a banner, unfurled across the whole stand that read ‘Never Say Die’.

Here are 17 of the best photos of Hartlepool United fans from the defeat to Carlisle United on Saturday afternoon – can you spot anyone you know?

1. Retro gear

One fan is pictured sporting some retro Pools gear (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

2. Get the badges in

A cap full of pin badges for this fan (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

3. Good start

Hartlepool made a good start to the game and were ahead through Alex Lacey's strike (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

4. Wave for the camera

One Pools fan got the memo to give the camera a wave (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

