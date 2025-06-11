Although Pools have offered the frontmen new deals, neither have signed and there are growing concerns that both could be set to leave in the coming weeks. Here are some attackers Pools might look to in case either need replacing.
1. Paul Blackett
A proven goalscorer. Notched 22 goals in 41 National League North games in a struggling South Shields side, having scored 29 in 44 last term. Scored 11 in 28 for Spennymoor before that and 10 in 24 for Gateshead in the 2021-22 campaign. At 27, should be in his prime. Photo: Kevin Wilson
2. Alex Reid
Among six players set to leave Oldham this summer, the frontman scored 17 goals in 32 games during a prolific spell on loan at Wealdstone last season. Is unlikely to be short of suitors over the coming weeks. Photo: Jordan Mansfield
3. Kairo Mitchell
Scored 16 goals in 47 games for Rochdale last season, including nine in seven during a prolific spell in September. Fell out of favour somewhat towards the end of the campaign but is likely to attract interest this summer. Was released by Rochdale following their defeat in the play-offs last month. Photo: jason chadwick
4. Dion Pereira
Recently released by Luton but impressed during two separate spells on loan at Dagenham and Redbridge, scoring 17 goals in 72 games. Is rumoured to have caught the attention of Southend. Photo: Getty Images
