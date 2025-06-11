Hartlepool United could well be in the hunt for some attacking reinforcements this summer - here are 18 forwards Pools could consider signing.Hartlepool United could well be in the hunt for some attacking reinforcements this summer - here are 18 forwards Pools could consider signing.
Hartlepool United could well be in the hunt for some attacking reinforcements this summer - here are 18 forwards Pools could consider signing.

18 attackers Hartlepool United could sign as potential Mani Dieseruvwe replacements - gallery

By Robbie Stelling
Published 11th Jun 2025, 09:41 BST
Hartlepool United are at risk of losing both Mani Dieseruvwe and Joe Grey this summer.

Although Pools have offered the frontmen new deals, neither have signed and there are growing concerns that both could be set to leave in the coming weeks. Here are some attackers Pools might look to in case either need replacing.

A proven goalscorer. Notched 22 goals in 41 National League North games in a struggling South Shields side, having scored 29 in 44 last term. Scored 11 in 28 for Spennymoor before that and 10 in 24 for Gateshead in the 2021-22 campaign. At 27, should be in his prime.

1. Paul Blackett

A proven goalscorer. Notched 22 goals in 41 National League North games in a struggling South Shields side, having scored 29 in 44 last term. Scored 11 in 28 for Spennymoor before that and 10 in 24 for Gateshead in the 2021-22 campaign. At 27, should be in his prime. Photo: Kevin Wilson

Among six players set to leave Oldham this summer, the frontman scored 17 goals in 32 games during a prolific spell on loan at Wealdstone last season. Is unlikely to be short of suitors over the coming weeks.

2. Alex Reid

Among six players set to leave Oldham this summer, the frontman scored 17 goals in 32 games during a prolific spell on loan at Wealdstone last season. Is unlikely to be short of suitors over the coming weeks. Photo: Jordan Mansfield

Scored 16 goals in 47 games for Rochdale last season, including nine in seven during a prolific spell in September. Fell out of favour somewhat towards the end of the campaign but is likely to attract interest this summer. Was released by Rochdale following their defeat in the play-offs last month.

3. Kairo Mitchell

Scored 16 goals in 47 games for Rochdale last season, including nine in seven during a prolific spell in September. Fell out of favour somewhat towards the end of the campaign but is likely to attract interest this summer. Was released by Rochdale following their defeat in the play-offs last month. Photo: jason chadwick

Recently released by Luton but impressed during two separate spells on loan at Dagenham and Redbridge, scoring 17 goals in 72 games. Is rumoured to have caught the attention of Southend.

4. Dion Pereira

Recently released by Luton but impressed during two separate spells on loan at Dagenham and Redbridge, scoring 17 goals in 72 games. Is rumoured to have caught the attention of Southend. Photo: Getty Images

