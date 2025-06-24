1 . Joe Grayson

Seems like an obvious place to start. The versatile 26-year-old, who can play in either midfield or defence, is the son of the new Pools boss and has spent the last two seasons at Gateshead. Spent time on trial at Pools in the summer of 2023 before signing for the Heed, winning the FA Trophy with Gateshead in May last year. Only made 13 appearances last season but remains under contract at the Gateshead International Stadium, which could prove a sticking point. The new Pools boss said last week he was looking to target versatile players over the summer, and his son certainly fits that bill. Is renowned as an effective left-footed set-piece taker, meaning he could take over David Ferguson's role if the long-serving defender leaves this summer. Photo: Frank Reid