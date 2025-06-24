We’ve taken a look at 18 players the new Pools boss could target over the coming weeks as he looks to build a squad capable of competing in next season’s National League.
1. Joe Grayson
Seems like an obvious place to start. The versatile 26-year-old, who can play in either midfield or defence, is the son of the new Pools boss and has spent the last two seasons at Gateshead. Spent time on trial at Pools in the summer of 2023 before signing for the Heed, winning the FA Trophy with Gateshead in May last year. Only made 13 appearances last season but remains under contract at the Gateshead International Stadium, which could prove a sticking point. The new Pools boss said last week he was looking to target versatile players over the summer, and his son certainly fits that bill. Is renowned as an effective left-footed set-piece taker, meaning he could take over David Ferguson's role if the long-serving defender leaves this summer. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Andy Carroll
Would certainly rank as something of a wildcard, although Pools took a risk on veteran frontman Gary Madine last summer in a similarly high profile move. The former Newcastle, Liverpool and West Ham man, who scored twice in nine games for England, left Bordeaux earlier this month in order to be closer to his children. A move back to the North East, then, could make sense for the 36-year-old, who scored 11 goals in 21 appearances for Les Girondins last season. Pools might well see a move for the towering frontman as both a much-needed morale booster and a statement of intent. Could depend on the future of Mani Dieseruvwe. Photo: ROMAIN PERROCHEAU
3. Kyle Hudlin
The towering 6ft 9in frontman is a free agent following his release by Huddersfield. Spent last season on loan at League Two Newport, finding the net six times in 30 games in all competitions. Has scored goals at National League level before and enjoyed a successful spell at Solihull Moors, notching 16 goals in 63 matches. His unique profile means he is a real handful and could offer Pools something different up front. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
4. Callum Johnson
Pools could well be on the hunt for a new right-back following the departure of Dan Dodds. The 28-year-old, who was born in Yarm and came through the ranks at Middlesbrough, is a free agent after being released by League Two promotion winners Bradford. Only made 14 appearances for the Bantams last term - including just three starts in the league - but has decent experience having played more than 100 games for Accrington Stanley and turned out for the likes of Portsmouth, Fleetwood and Mansfield. Another player whose versatility could appeal to Grayson, Johnson can play at right-back, centre-half or holding-midfield. Photo: Gareth Copley
