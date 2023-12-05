Hartlepool United have had their fair share of near misses in the transfer window in recent years.

Although Hartlepool work outside of the traditional transfer window now following their relegation back to the National League, the ins and outs at the club remain a top priority.

John Askey has brought in several new faces during the course of his tenure, with Pools, in general, seeing a flurry of ins and outs in recent years.

But who are some of those players Hartlepool have missed out on in times gone by?

Here, The Mail looks at 18 deals Hartlepool were close to completing in recent years that never quite came off.

1 . Timi Odusina Hartlepool were in talks with Odusina over a return to the club in January with Keith Curle confirming to The Mail a deal was close before the defender, ultimately, opted to remain with Bradford. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images) Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2 . Levi Sutton Sutton is another player who came close to a move to Hartlepool on January transfer deadline day. The midfielder is understood to have agreed terms and was all set to complete the deal before a very late move to Harrogate Town instead. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images) Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3 . Matty Longstaff The former Newcastle United midfielder was considered close to agreeing a loan switch to Pools last summer before joining Colchester United. (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images) Photo: Gualter Fatia Photo Sales