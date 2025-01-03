Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in our fan gallery as Hartlepool United welcomed in the new year with a statement win over in-form Oldham Athletic?
1. Pools fans were out in force to support their team
More than 4,500 fans, including an impressive 800 from Oldham, were inside the Prestige Group Stadium on Wednesday as Hartlepool United welcomed in the new year with a valuable three points. Photo: Frank Reid
2. It was a cold, wet and windy start to the new year
3. Goals from Luke Waterfall and Anthony Mancini helped Pools close in on the play-off places
4. Lennie Lawrence was delighted with the atmosphere inside the Prestige Group Stadium
