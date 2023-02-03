20 free agents with League One and Two experience who Hartlepool United can still sign after transfer window closes
The transfer window is now shut but that doesn’t mean clubs can’t make any more signings.
Free agents are still up for grabs and there are plenty of bargains still up for grabs.
Here are 20 such players who have plenty of experience may be of interest to clubs around the league. (*Information supplied by the transfermarkt.co.uk website)
Would you like to see any of these players at Pools and why? Let us know via our social media channels
You can get more Pools news, here.