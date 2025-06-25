Even so, the unflinching commitment of Poolies meant supporters continued to back their side in good numbers throughout a long, hard and, at times, dispiriting campaign. We've taken a look at some of the best fan photos from last season.
1 / 5
Even so, the unflinching commitment of Poolies meant supporters continued to back their side in good numbers throughout a long, hard and, at times, dispiriting campaign. We've taken a look at some of the best fan photos from last season.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.