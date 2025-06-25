We've taken a look at some of the best fan photos from last season. Can you spot yourself or anyone you know?placeholder image
20 more of the best Hartlepool United fan photos from the 2024/25 season - gallery

By Robbie Stelling
Published 25th Jun 2025, 13:53 BST
There wasn't much to celebrate for Hartlepool United fans last season.

Even so, the unflinching commitment of Poolies meant supporters continued to back their side in good numbers throughout a long, hard and, at times, dispiriting campaign. We've taken a look at some of the best fan photos from last season.

1. More than 700 Pools fans descended on Rochdale dressed in flat caps

2. This Poolie enjoyed some pre-match chips

3. These supporters got into the spirit of the annual fancy dress tradition

4. Come on Pools!

