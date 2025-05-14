If that happens, then new owners will have to work fast to assemble a squad capable of competing in next season's National League. Here's a look at some of the players they might be targeting.
1. Nick Haughton
The Fylde stalwart remains under contract at Mill Farm but might be tempted by the prospect of a return to the National League after the Coasters were relegated. His 20 goals in 46 games means the attacking-midfielder, who always impresses against Pools, will have no shortage of suitors this summer. Would require a fee, but could well be worth it. The 30-year-old has scored 107 goals in 171 games in the North West. Photo: AFC Fylde
2. Paul Farman
The experienced goalkeeper was released by Barrow last week. The 35-year-old made 179 appearances for the Bluebirds, including 33 this season, and helped Lincoln win promotion from the National League in 2017, keeping 22 clean sheets in 46 games as the Imps won the title to return to the Football League. Having been born in North Shields and spent time at Newcastle, Blyth Spartans and Gateshead, a move back to the North East could appeal. Photo: Mark Fletcher
3. Paul Blackett
A proven goalscorer. Notched 22 goals in 41 National League North games in a struggling South Shields side, having scored 29 in 44 last term. Scored 11 in 28 for Spennymoor before that and 10 in 24 for Gateshead in the 2021-22 campaign. At 27, should be in his prime. Photo: Kevin Wilson
4. Greg Olley
Pools could well look to take advantage of the chaotic situation at Gateshead by raiding their rivals this summer. Captain Greg Olley has made nearly 200 appearances for the Heed, although he missed almost all of this season after breaking his leg in August. Photo: Stu Forster