1 . Nick Haughton

The Fylde stalwart remains under contract at Mill Farm but might be tempted by the prospect of a return to the National League after the Coasters were relegated. His 20 goals in 46 games means the attacking-midfielder, who always impresses against Pools, will have no shortage of suitors this summer. Would require a fee, but could well be worth it. The 30-year-old has scored 107 goals in 171 games in the North West. Photo: AFC Fylde