Hartlepool United are on the road to begin the 2023-24 campaign.

John Askey takes his side to the Hive to face Barnet for Hartlepool’s return to the National League.

Pools won their first game of the season the last time they were in non-league with a 2-1 victory over Aldershot in 2020.

But they will be looking for better than they had 12 months ago when suffering a heavy 4-0 defeat at Walsall.

And here we look at Hartlepool’s recent record on the opening day of the season:

2002 - Carlisle United 1-3 Hartlepool United Mark Tinkler was on the scoresheet twice at Brunton Park. (Photo by Jo Caird/Getty Images)

2003 - Peterborough United 3-4 Hartlepool United Michael Nelson scored a late winner in a seven goal thriller in 2003. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

2004 - Hartlepool United 2-1 Bradford City Adam Boyd was on target as Pools started with a win over Bradford. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

2005 - Hartlepool United 0-2 Bradford City The Bantams earned their revenge the following year. Mandatory Credit: Michael Steele /Allsport