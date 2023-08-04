News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Hartlepool United have enjoyed mixed success on the opening day of a new season in recent years. Getty ImagesHartlepool United have enjoyed mixed success on the opening day of a new season in recent years. Getty Images
Hartlepool United have enjoyed mixed success on the opening day of a new season in recent years. Getty Images

21 Hartlepool United opening day highs and lows - photo gallery

Hartlepool United are on the road to begin the 2023-24 campaign.
By Joe Ramage
Published 4th Aug 2023, 10:00 BST

John Askey takes his side to the Hive to face Barnet for Hartlepool’s return to the National League.

Pools won their first game of the season the last time they were in non-league with a 2-1 victory over Aldershot in 2020.

But they will be looking for better than they had 12 months ago when suffering a heavy 4-0 defeat at Walsall.

And here we look at Hartlepool’s recent record on the opening day of the season:

Mark Tinkler was on the scoresheet twice at Brunton Park. (Photo by Jo Caird/Getty Images)

1. 2002 - Carlisle United 1-3 Hartlepool United

Mark Tinkler was on the scoresheet twice at Brunton Park. (Photo by Jo Caird/Getty Images) Photo: Jo Caird

Photo Sales
Michael Nelson scored a late winner in a seven goal thriller in 2003. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

2. 2003 - Peterborough United 3-4 Hartlepool United

Michael Nelson scored a late winner in a seven goal thriller in 2003. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images) Photo: Ross Kinnaird

Photo Sales
Adam Boyd was on target as Pools started with a win over Bradford. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

3. 2004 - Hartlepool United 2-1 Bradford City

Adam Boyd was on target as Pools started with a win over Bradford. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images) Photo: Matthew Lewis

Photo Sales
The Bantams earned their revenge the following year. Mandatory Credit: Michael Steele /Allsport

4. 2005 - Hartlepool United 0-2 Bradford City

The Bantams earned their revenge the following year. Mandatory Credit: Michael Steele /Allsport Photo: Michael Steele

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:HartlepoolNational League