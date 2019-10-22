Tony Mowbray managed Middlesbrough between 2010 and 2013.

The 21 permanent Middlesbrough signings made by Tony Mowbray and how they fared at the Riverside

It’s six years ago this week since Tony Mowbray was sacked as Middlesbrough boss after three years in the Riverside dugout.

By Joe Nicholson
Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 10:33 am
Updated Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 11:51 am

Results may not have gone his way during his managerial spell on Teesside, yet Mowbray was praised for cutting costs and shrewd signings which laid the foundations for Boro’s promotion-winning campaign. We take a look at the 21 players who signed for the club permanently under Mowbray – scroll down and flick through our gallery to see how they fared.

1. Merouane Zemmama

The diminutive playmaker spent two and a half years at Boro but struggled to nail down a first-team place, despite some occasional flashes of brilliance.

Photo: Getty Images

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Lukas Jutkiewicz

Never really lived up to the hype after joining the Teessiders from Coventry in 2011. Scored 15 goals in 71 appearance for Boro.

Photo: Stu Forster

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Stuart Parnaby

After returning for a second spell at Boro, Parnaby provided cover at right-back under Mowbray.

Photo: Getty Images

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Malaury Martin

Signed on a free, the Frenchman was best remembered for his last-minute winner at Bristol City.

Photo: Matthew Lewis

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 6