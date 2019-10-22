The 21 permanent Middlesbrough signings made by Tony Mowbray and how they fared at the Riverside
It’s six years ago this week since Tony Mowbray was sacked as Middlesbrough boss after three years in the Riverside dugout.
Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 10:33 am
Updated
Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 11:51 am
Results may not have gone his way during his managerial spell on Teesside, yet Mowbray was praised for cutting costs and shrewd signings which laid the foundations for Boro’s promotion-winning campaign. We take a look at the 21 players who signed for the club permanently under Mowbray – scroll down and flick through our gallery to see how they fared.