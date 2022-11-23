There’s nothing quite like cheering your team on from the stands.

No matter how good or bad the team is the passion is always there in stands with the fans living and breathing the beautiful game.

All eyes will be on the World Cup over the coming weeks, but we prefer to focus on the real football fans who support their local team through thick and thin.

We’ve nipped into the archives to bring you these pictures of Hartlepool fans enjoying backing their side.

Take a look and see if you feature.

Find out what is happening at Pools today, here.

1. Hartlepool Catholic Boxing Club event A Hartlepool Catholic Boxing Club event at the stadium on Wednesday 16th November 2022.

2. Hartlepool United v Torquay United A fan of Hartlepool United looks on ahead of the Vanarama National League Play-Off Final match between Hartlepool United and Torquay United at Ashton Gate.

3. Hartlepool United v Torquay United A fan of Hartlepool United looks on ahead of the Vanarama National League Play-Off Final match between Hartlepool United and Torquay United at Ashton Gate.

4. Hartlepool v Doncaster Hartlepool fans arrive early for the Sky Bet League Two match between Hartlepool and Doncaster at Victoria Park on May 6, 2017.