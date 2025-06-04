Not only have Pools lost ground on many of their rivals as a result of the ongoing takeover debacle, the club's reputation looks to have taken another hit. With 10 players having already left this summer and the likes of Mani Dieseruvwe, Joe Grey and Nathan Sheron all looking likely to depart, Pools are faced with the daunting task of having to rebuild almost their entire squad. Here's a look at 23 free agents that could appeal to them this summer.
1. Sam Reed
Among the first players to have been linked this summer, Pools are rumoured to be one of three National League sides - along with Altrincham and Halifax - interested in the Sheffield Wednesday full-back, who will become a free agent in June. Pools are perennially short of cover and competition on the left side of defence; although David Ferguson is expected to sign a new deal, Pools would do well to strengthen at left-back. Having captained the Owls under-21 side, Reed impressed on loan at National League North Scarborough last term, featuring 15 times after signing in February. Photo: Zach Forster
2. Greg Olley
Although he only featured twice last season after breaking his leg against Woking in August, the departing Gateshead skipper hit the headlines following an explosive - and refreshingly forthright - interview after the Heed missed out on the play-offs on the final day of the season. Pools could use some more industry in the engine room - especially if, as looks likely, Nathan Sheron leaves this summer - and Olley would provide a wealth of experience, having made almost 200 appearances for Gateshead. Technically proficient, creative, hardworking and with an eye for goal, the 29-year-old is likely to be on the radar of a number of National League clubs this summer. Photo: Stu Forster
3. Kabongo Tshimanga
The frontman is a free agent having left Peterborough despite an impressive loan spell at League Two side Swindon last season, scoring 13 goals in 44 games. Enjoyed a prolific spell in the National League with Chesterfield, bagging 25 goals in 31 matches in the 2021/22 season, before securing a move to the Posh. Was also a popular figure at the likes of Oxford City, where he notched 29 goals in the 2018/campaign, as well as Boreham Wood, where he finished the following season with 19 goals in 37 appearances. Might well be holding out for a move to the Football League. Photo: Joe Dent
4. Danny Johnson
Pools are in need of some extra firepower this summer and the experienced frontman, who is often linked with a move to the North East, is set to be available on a free following his release by League Two Walsall. Was prolific at Gateshead earlier in his career and has scored goals for the likes of Mansfield and Walsall in recent years, bagging a hat-trick for the Saddlers against Pools on the opening day of the 2022/23 season. Photo: Tim Thursfield
