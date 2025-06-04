2 . Greg Olley

Although he only featured twice last season after breaking his leg against Woking in August, the departing Gateshead skipper hit the headlines following an explosive - and refreshingly forthright - interview after the Heed missed out on the play-offs on the final day of the season. Pools could use some more industry in the engine room - especially if, as looks likely, Nathan Sheron leaves this summer - and Olley would provide a wealth of experience, having made almost 200 appearances for Gateshead. Technically proficient, creative, hardworking and with an eye for goal, the 29-year-old is likely to be on the radar of a number of National League clubs this summer. Photo: Stu Forster