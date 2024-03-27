Pools were backed by a superb following for the relatively short journey along the A19 to near neighbours Gateshead.
And while Pools made a lively start, taking the lead in the eighth minute through the in-form Joe Grey, supporters were thereafter subjected to some painful viewing as their side shipped six second half goals in a shocking 7-1 defeat.
Although the result might have been dire, the support certainly wasn’t and our collection of fan photos from the Gateshead International Stadium is available to view below.
1. Travelling in their numbers
An impressive 1,314 Poolies made the trip to watch their team at Gateshead, although there can't have been many in that number that were prepared for a 7-1 defeat. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Nail-biting stuff
This young fan was nervous even before kick-off - and he was right to be. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Backing the team
This supporter was one of more than 1,300 who made the trip to the Gateshead International Stadium. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Poolies were none too impressed
This fan doesn't look too pleased with what he's seeing. Photo: Frank Reid