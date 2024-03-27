An impressive 1,314 Poolies made the trip to watch their team at Gateshead, although there can't have been many in that number that were prepared for a 7-1 defeat.An impressive 1,314 Poolies made the trip to watch their team at Gateshead, although there can't have been many in that number that were prepared for a 7-1 defeat.
An impressive 1,314 Poolies made the trip to watch their team at Gateshead, although there can't have been many in that number that were prepared for a 7-1 defeat.

24 fan-tastic photos as more than 1,300 Poolies turn out to watch Hartlepool United's humbling 7-1 defeat to Gateshead

There were 1,314 Hartlepool United supporters in attendance for their trip to rivals Gateshead, although the travelling fans headed home in dismay after a seven-goal drubbing.
By Robbie Stelling
Published 27th Mar 2024, 10:00 GMT

Pools were backed by a superb following for the relatively short journey along the A19 to near neighbours Gateshead.

And while Pools made a lively start, taking the lead in the eighth minute through the in-form Joe Grey, supporters were thereafter subjected to some painful viewing as their side shipped six second half goals in a shocking 7-1 defeat.

Although the result might have been dire, the support certainly wasn’t and our collection of fan photos from the Gateshead International Stadium is available to view below.

An impressive 1,314 Poolies made the trip to watch their team at Gateshead, although there can't have been many in that number that were prepared for a 7-1 defeat.

1. Travelling in their numbers

An impressive 1,314 Poolies made the trip to watch their team at Gateshead, although there can't have been many in that number that were prepared for a 7-1 defeat. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
This young fan was nervous even before kick-off - and he was right to be.

2. Nail-biting stuff

This young fan was nervous even before kick-off - and he was right to be. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
This supporter was one of more than 1,300 who made the trip to the Gateshead International Stadium.

3. Backing the team

This supporter was one of more than 1,300 who made the trip to the Gateshead International Stadium. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
This fan doesn't look too pleased with what he's seeing.

4. Poolies were none too impressed

This fan doesn't look too pleased with what he's seeing. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:GatesheadA19