Pools were backed by a superb following for the relatively short journey along the A19 to near neighbours Gateshead.

And while Pools made a lively start, taking the lead in the eighth minute through the in-form Joe Grey, supporters were thereafter subjected to some painful viewing as their side shipped six second half goals in a shocking 7-1 defeat.

Although the result might have been dire, the support certainly wasn’t and our collection of fan photos from the Gateshead International Stadium is available to view below.

1 . Travelling in their numbers An impressive 1,314 Poolies made the trip to watch their team at Gateshead, although there can't have been many in that number that were prepared for a 7-1 defeat.

2 . Nail-biting stuff This young fan was nervous even before kick-off - and he was right to be.

3 . Backing the team This supporter was one of more than 1,300 who made the trip to the Gateshead International Stadium.

4 . Poolies were none too impressed This fan doesn't look too pleased with what he's seeing.