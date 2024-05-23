2 . Pete Jameson

Could be someone Pools look at this summer, although a lot will depend on the future of Joel Dixon, who is under contract at the Suit Direct Stadium but has been made available for transfer. Has been released by Harrogate, where he played 31 times in his first season before being sent out on loan to Pools. Had a mixed spell in the North East, starting as second choice, getting his chance but losing his place after a series of slightly stiff and underwhelming showings before impressing under Kevin Phillips after being recalled to the side. Kept three successive home clean sheets, commanded his area well and made some superb saves against the likes of Eastleigh and Dorking. Has said he was hopeful of earning a new deal at Pools. Photo: Frank Reid