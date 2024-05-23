1. Scott Loach
An extremely popular and well-regarded goalkeeper during his time at Pools, Loach, who turns 36 next week, has been released by Derby after playing just three times in two years. He was a fan favourite during his spell in the North East between 2017 and 2019, making 100 consecutive appearances and winning the players' player of the year award two seasons in a row. Stints at Barnet and Chesterfield followed while his move to Pride Park, where he was happy to be third choice, would suggest he is not too far from retirement. Photo: Mark Fletcher
2. Pete Jameson
Could be someone Pools look at this summer, although a lot will depend on the future of Joel Dixon, who is under contract at the Suit Direct Stadium but has been made available for transfer. Has been released by Harrogate, where he played 31 times in his first season before being sent out on loan to Pools. Had a mixed spell in the North East, starting as second choice, getting his chance but losing his place after a series of slightly stiff and underwhelming showings before impressing under Kevin Phillips after being recalled to the side. Kept three successive home clean sheets, commanded his area well and made some superb saves against the likes of Eastleigh and Dorking. Has said he was hopeful of earning a new deal at Pools. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Jonathan Mitchell
Born and raised in Hartlepool, Mitchell had a frustrating spell at his boyhood club, featuring just eight times after being signed by Dave Challinor in the summer of 2021. Moved to Doncaster after just six months in the North East, playing 62 games for Rovers. Signed for Harrogate as injury cover before being ruled out himself. Made just six appearances and is set to leave North Yorkshire this summer. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Jonny Maxted
Spent nine months at Pools as a back-up between November 2014 and August 2015, although he never actually played. Had an excellent spell with Guiseley, making a string of impressive saves as the Lions reached the second round of the FA Cup for the first time in their history. Has spent a fair chunk of his career as a number two and has been released by Newport, where he played just six times during his year in South Wales. Photo: Pete Norton
