24 more fan-tastic photos of Hartlepool United supporters backing their side against Maidenhead - gallery

By Robbie Stelling
Published 16th Feb 2025, 14:00 BST
Here's a look at some more of the best fan photos of Hartlepool United supporters backing their side against relegation-threatened Maidenhead.

More than 3,500 Hartlepool United fans were inside the Prestige Group Stadium to watch their side's frustrating goalless draw with relegation-threatened Maidenhead on Saturday. While supporters had hoped Pools would use the game to close the gap between themselves and the top seven, their play-off hopes were all but extinguished following a disappointing stalemate, their seventh goalless draw of the season. The Magpies went close through Casey Pettit, who crashed an effort against the crossbar, but Pools should have won the game in added time when teenage defender Louis Stephenson fluffed his lines from close range. Here's a look at some of the best fan photos from a frustrating afternoon for Pools supporters.

1. A super snap of this group of Poolies

2. Thumbs-up from these two gents

3. This supporter flashes a smile

4. This young Pools fan was ready to cheer on his team

