Hartlepool Fans arrive early for the Sky Bet League Two match between Hartlepool and Doncaster at Victoria Park on May 6, 2017.

25 cracking pictures of Hartlepool United's loyal fans backing their team through thick and thin

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 23rd Nov 2022, 14:58 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2025, 14:28 BST
There’s nothing quite like cheering your team on from the stands.

No matter how good or bad the team is the passion is always there in stands with the fans living and breathing the beautiful game.

It’s not so long until Pools fans will be back in the grounds and cheering on the boys, starting with August 9 and a monster trek down to Yeovil for the first game of the new National League season.

And to whet your appetite, we have nipped into our archives to bring you these images of fans supporting Pools in recent years.

Take a look and see if you feature.

Find out what is happening at Pools today, here.

Hartlepool fans during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Stockport County and Hartlepool United at the Edgeley Park Stadium on Monday 8th May 2023.

1. Stockport County v Hartlepool United

Photo: Chris Donnelly

Hartlepool fans during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Stockport County and Hartlepool United at the Edgeley Park Stadium on Monday 8th May 2023.

2. Stockport County v Hartlepool United

Photo: Chris Donnelly

Hartlepool fans during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Stockport County and Hartlepool United at the Edgeley Park Stadium on Monday 8th May 2023.

3. Stockport County v Hartlepool United

Photo: Chris Donnelly

Hartlepool fans during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Stockport County and Hartlepool United at the Edgeley Park Stadium on Monday 8th May 2023.

4. Stockport County v Hartlepool United

Photo: Chris Donnelly

