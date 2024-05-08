2 . Lewis Cass

Cass was excellent while on loan at Pools in the 2020/21 season, making 34 league appearances as Dave Challinor's side secured promotion back to the Football League. He did enough in two separate loan spells at Vale Park to earn a permanent move, but injuries have stunted his progress since then. He linked back up with Challinor during a loan spell at Stockport in the second half of this season where he impressed before returning to Burslem. Now 24, a move back to the North East could appeal to the versatile defender, although it will depend on whether or not he is in Vale manager Darren Moore's plans. Photo: Harry Trump