Here are 25 more players Pools could sign this summer:
1. Luke Hendrie
Pools will certainly know what they're getting with Hendrie, whose loan spell at the Suit Direct last season was his third stint in the North East. His strengths are his reliability and his versatility, although a lack of pace and dynamism as well as an abundance of right-backs already at the club could mean that Hendrie, who has been released by Bradford, might have to look elsewhere. Photo: Mark Fletcher
2. Lewis Cass
Cass was excellent while on loan at Pools in the 2020/21 season, making 34 league appearances as Dave Challinor's side secured promotion back to the Football League. He did enough in two separate loan spells at Vale Park to earn a permanent move, but injuries have stunted his progress since then. He linked back up with Challinor during a loan spell at Stockport in the second half of this season where he impressed before returning to Burslem. Now 24, a move back to the North East could appeal to the versatile defender, although it will depend on whether or not he is in Vale manager Darren Moore's plans. Photo: Harry Trump
3. Ben Tozer
The vastly-experienced central-defender helped Wrexham win promotion from the National League in the 2022/23 season, earning a place in the team of the season. He is perhaps best known for his long throw, which is a weapon Pools do not have in their arsenal but is something a lot of sides like to possess; with new boss Sarll promising a more robust style of football, he could well turn to someone like Tozer to transform Pools' throw-ins. He made 35 appearances in League Two in a Wrexham side that won promotion, meaning he might favour another move to the Football League. Photo: Michael Steele
4. Harry Pell
At 32, Pell might not be the man to add legs to the Pools midfield, but he could provide some much-needed height. The combative midfielder will leave Wimbledon this summer after making 26 appearances in League Two last term. He has bagfuls of Football League experience and helped Cheltenham win the National League title in 2016, featuring in the team of the year. He'll need someone dynamic and energetic alongside him, but there's no question Pell still has a lot to offer in the engine room. Photo: Alex Broadway
