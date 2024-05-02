25 players Hartlepool United could consider signing as Pools prepare for a busy summer
New Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll said “everything is about recruitment” after his official appointment on Saturday – here are 25 players Pools could consider signing.
By Robbie Stelling
Published 2nd May 2024, 16:14 BST
Updated 2nd May 2024, 16:21 BST
25 players Pools could consider signing this summer:
1. Brad James
The 24-year-old made an outsize impact despite only playing six games while on loan at Pools in 2021, filling in for the injured Ben Killip and saving Matt Buse's penalty to send Dave Challinor's side back to the promised land of the Football League. James, who returned to parent club Middlesbrough after his shootout heroics, looked well-placed to have a bright future in the game but suffered a broken ankle that put an abrupt halt to his progress. A series of setbacks kept James out of the game for two-and-a-half years but, after returning to training at the back end of 2023, he linked up with his former Boro under-23s boss Graeme Lee - who Poolies will of course know well - at National League North side Spennymoor, where he has been impressing ever since. After a strong second half to the season, the Moors just missed out on the play-offs and James will surely be keen to use his spell at Brewery Field as a springboard to help him return to full time football. Photo: Harry Trump
The 23-year-old goalkeeper is expected to be a man in demand after it was announced that he'd leave relegated Dorking Wanderers when his contract expires. Male scooped the majority of Dorking's end of season awards after an impressive campaign and has attracted a host of admirers on account of his talent as a shot-stopper and his confidence with the ball at his feet. He was a fan favourite at National League South side Worthing the season before he signed for Dorking and, despite spending the last couple of years down south, he could be tempted by a return up north having spent 12 years coming through the ranks at Leeds United, where he ended up captaining the youth team. Male, who is admittedly a little diminutive for a goalkeeper, has represented England up to under-17 level and Pools will likely have to compete with a number of other suitors if they were interested in securing the services of the talented Yorkshireman. Photo: steve mclellan @AFC FYLDE
The experienced goalkeeper is set to leave Boreham Wood after their relegation from the National League and has long been regarded as one of the best stoppers in non-league. The 34-year-old was in the 2022-23 National League team of the season and still managed to impress in 47 appearances this term despite the Wood's relegation. A challenge for Pools could be tempting him to relocate; he grew up in Portsmouth, signing schoolboy terms with Pompey, and still lives in Hampshire with his family. He has never shied away from a challenge or shirked occasional controversy, and his reputation as a leader and communicator could appeal to new Pools boss Darren Sarll, who wants to fill his dressing room with characters. Photo: Mark Fletcher
Ultimately, whether or not Pools widen the net in search of a new goalkeeper depends on the future of Pete Jameson, who spent last season on loan at the Suit Direct. Despite enduring a difficult start to his Pools career, the 31-year-old impressed after being recalled to the side, keeping three successive home clean sheets, and professed his desire to earn a new deal in the North East. The former York and Darlington keeper is expected to become a free agent when his contract expires at parent club Harrogate this summer and he provides Pools with the chance to get a deal done early, allowing Sarll and the rest of the recruitment team to focus their energies elsewhere. Photo: Mark Fletcher
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.