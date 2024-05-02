1 . Brad James

The 24-year-old made an outsize impact despite only playing six games while on loan at Pools in 2021, filling in for the injured Ben Killip and saving Matt Buse's penalty to send Dave Challinor's side back to the promised land of the Football League. James, who returned to parent club Middlesbrough after his shootout heroics, looked well-placed to have a bright future in the game but suffered a broken ankle that put an abrupt halt to his progress. A series of setbacks kept James out of the game for two-and-a-half years but, after returning to training at the back end of 2023, he linked up with his former Boro under-23s boss Graeme Lee - who Poolies will of course know well - at National League North side Spennymoor, where he has been impressing ever since. After a strong second half to the season, the Moors just missed out on the play-offs and James will surely be keen to use his spell at Brewery Field as a springboard to help him return to full time football. Photo: Harry Trump