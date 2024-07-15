Can you spot yourself in our gallery of images from Saturday’s game?
1. Sarll meets the supporters
New boss Darren Sarll meets with fans ahead of taking charge for the first time since his appointment in April. Photo: FRANK REID
2. Poolies brave the weather
Supporters braved the damp and dismal conditions to watch their side make it two wins from two in pre-season. Photo: FRANK REID
3. Travelling fans visit historic West Auckland Town
West Auckland Town won the Sir Thomas Lipton Trophy, one of the world's first international football competitions and sometimes regarded as a precursor to the World Cup, in 1909 and 1911. Financial difficulties meant the victorious West side had to sell the prestigious trophy to the landlady of the local hotel on their return in 1911, although the club managed to buy it back in 1960 after a fundraiser in the town. In 1994, the trophy was stolen and its whereabouts remain a mystery to this day. Photo: FRANK REID
4. Fans get a look at their side in pre-season
Saturday's game provided supporters with a first chance to check out the partnership between Mani Dieseruvwe, who scored 25 goals last season, and Adam Campbell, who helped Crawley win promotion to League One. Photo: FRANK REID
