3 . Travelling fans visit historic West Auckland Town

West Auckland Town won the Sir Thomas Lipton Trophy, one of the world's first international football competitions and sometimes regarded as a precursor to the World Cup, in 1909 and 1911. Financial difficulties meant the victorious West side had to sell the prestigious trophy to the landlady of the local hotel on their return in 1911, although the club managed to buy it back in 1960 after a fundraiser in the town. In 1994, the trophy was stolen and its whereabouts remain a mystery to this day. Photo: FRANK REID