27 fan-tastic photos as supporters watch Hartlepool United continue their pre-season preparations at historic West Auckland Town

By Robbie Stelling
Published 15th Jul 2024, 10:21 BST
Hartlepool United fans travelled to historic West Auckland Town to watch their side continue their pre-season preparations with a 3-0 win over the Northern League Division One outfit. Here’s a selection of the best photos of Pools supporters from the weekend.

Can you spot yourself in our gallery of images from Saturday’s game?

New boss Darren Sarll meets with fans ahead of taking charge for the first time since his appointment in April.

1. Sarll meets the supporters

New boss Darren Sarll meets with fans ahead of taking charge for the first time since his appointment in April. Photo: FRANK REID

Supporters braved the damp and dismal conditions to watch their side make it two wins from two in pre-season.

2. Poolies brave the weather

Supporters braved the damp and dismal conditions to watch their side make it two wins from two in pre-season. Photo: FRANK REID

West Auckland Town won the Sir Thomas Lipton Trophy, one of the world's first international football competitions and sometimes regarded as a precursor to the World Cup, in 1909 and 1911. Financial difficulties meant the victorious West side had to sell the prestigious trophy to the landlady of the local hotel on their return in 1911, although the club managed to buy it back in 1960 after a fundraiser in the town. In 1994, the trophy was stolen and its whereabouts remain a mystery to this day.

3. Travelling fans visit historic West Auckland Town

West Auckland Town won the Sir Thomas Lipton Trophy, one of the world's first international football competitions and sometimes regarded as a precursor to the World Cup, in 1909 and 1911. Financial difficulties meant the victorious West side had to sell the prestigious trophy to the landlady of the local hotel on their return in 1911, although the club managed to buy it back in 1960 after a fundraiser in the town. In 1994, the trophy was stolen and its whereabouts remain a mystery to this day. Photo: FRANK REID

Saturday's game provided supporters with a first chance to check out the partnership between Mani Dieseruvwe, who scored 25 goals last season, and Adam Campbell, who helped Crawley win promotion to League One.

4. Fans get a look at their side in pre-season

Saturday's game provided supporters with a first chance to check out the partnership between Mani Dieseruvwe, who scored 25 goals last season, and Adam Campbell, who helped Crawley win promotion to League One. Photo: FRANK REID

