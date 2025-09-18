Jonathan Hogg is one of many experienced EFL players looking for a new club after being released by Huddersfield Town n the summer.placeholder image
27 free agents which could fit the bill for Hartlepool United, York City, Southend United, Rochdale and the rest of the National League's promotion chasers

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 18th Sep 2025, 19:00 BST
The EFL transfer window has shut and there are still plenty of players still looking for clubs.

That may result in a number those players preparing to drop down and join a National League club to get their career up and running again.

And that may make a perfect fit for Pools and the other clubs looking to win promotion back to the EFL.

There’s plenty of experience out there who can do a job at the right price.

Here are just some players who are still looking for a club. (Information supplied by the transfermarkt.co.uk website and correct as of Sept 18).

Let us know if you would like to see any of these players at Pools and join the debate on our social media channels.

Get the latest Pools news, here, each day.

Position: Defender Last club: AFC Wimbledon

1. John-Joe O'Toole

Position: Defender Last club: AFC Wimbledon Photo: Getty Images

Position: Attacker Last club: Bristol Rovers

2. Scott Sinclair

Position: Attacker Last club: Bristol Rovers Photo: Getty Images

Position: Defender Last club: Notts County

3. Adam Chicksen

Position: Defender Last club: Notts County Photo: Getty Images

Position: Midfield Last club: Salford City

4. Matthew Lund

Position: Midfield Last club: Salford City Photo: Getty Images

Related topics:York CityRochdaleNational LeagueEFL
