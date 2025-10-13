Our Hartlepool United writer Robbie Stelling has taken a look at 27 managers Pools could consider following Sunday's surprise sacking of Simon Grayson.placeholder image
Our Hartlepool United writer Robbie Stelling has taken a look at 27 managers Pools could consider following Sunday's surprise sacking of Simon Grayson.

28 managers Hartlepool United could consider following surprise sacking of Simon Grayson - gallery

By Robbie Stelling
Published 13th Oct 2025, 13:30 BST
Hartlepool United are on the hunt for their fifth manager in a year following Sunday's surprise decision to sack Simon Grayson.

Our Hartlepool United writer Robbie Stelling has taken a look at 28 managers Pools could consider as they begin the hunt for Simon Grayson's successor.

Seems destined to become Pools manager at some stage and is set to take charge of the team for Tuesday's FA Cup replay against Gainsborough, but remains to be seen whether either he or the club feel he's ready to make the step into full-time management, especially at such a challenging time.

1. Nicky Featherstone

Seems destined to become Pools manager at some stage and is set to take charge of the team for Tuesday's FA Cup replay against Gainsborough, but remains to be seen whether either he or the club feel he's ready to make the step into full-time management, especially at such a challenging time. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography

Did well enough after taking charge permanently last season but would be a surprise were Pools to consider handing him the role again at this stage in the campaign.

2. Lennie Lawrence

Did well enough after taking charge permanently last season but would be a surprise were Pools to consider handing him the role again at this stage in the campaign. Photo: Frank Reid

The former South Shields boss only joined the club's coaching staff last week following the sudden departure of assistant manager Neil McDonald and could well be among the front-runners.

3. Elliot Dickman

The former South Shields boss only joined the club's coaching staff last week following the sudden departure of assistant manager Neil McDonald and could well be among the front-runners. Photo: George Wood

The Sunderland under-21s manager was heavily linked with the role last season but it's not clear whether the Scotsman, who is held in high regard at the Stadium of Light, would be interested in the position.

4. Graeme Murty

The Sunderland under-21s manager was heavily linked with the role last season but it's not clear whether the Scotsman, who is held in high regard at the Stadium of Light, would be interested in the position. Photo: Joe Nicholson1

