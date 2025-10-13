Our Hartlepool United writer Robbie Stelling has taken a look at 28 managers Pools could consider as they begin the hunt for Simon Grayson's successor.
1. Nicky Featherstone
Seems destined to become Pools manager at some stage and is set to take charge of the team for Tuesday's FA Cup replay against Gainsborough, but remains to be seen whether either he or the club feel he's ready to make the step into full-time management, especially at such a challenging time. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography
2. Lennie Lawrence
Did well enough after taking charge permanently last season but would be a surprise were Pools to consider handing him the role again at this stage in the campaign. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Elliot Dickman
The former South Shields boss only joined the club's coaching staff last week following the sudden departure of assistant manager Neil McDonald and could well be among the front-runners. Photo: George Wood
4. Graeme Murty
The Sunderland under-21s manager was heavily linked with the role last season but it's not clear whether the Scotsman, who is held in high regard at the Stadium of Light, would be interested in the position. Photo: Joe Nicholson1