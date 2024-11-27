Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in this week's gallery of fan-tastic photos of Poolies supporting their side during the win over Fylde?Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in this week's gallery of fan-tastic photos of Poolies supporting their side during the win over Fylde?
32 fan-tastic photos of Hartlepool United supporters during the win over AFC Fylde

By Robbie Stelling
Published 27th Nov 2024, 02:23 BST
Almost 3,000 fans were at the Prestige Group Stadium in midweek as Hartlepool United beat AFC Fylde to close in on the National League play-offs. Second half goals from Tom Parkes and Gary Madine, who scored for the first time in 23 months, helped Pools get the better of former boss Kevin Phillips. Here's a look at some of the best fan photos from a chilly evening and an important win for Pools.

Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in our gallery of fan photos from the midweek win over Fylde?

1. Big smiles as Pools make it back-to-back wins for the first time this season

2. Tom Parkes opened the scoring when he headed home David Ferguson's corner

3. These two Poolies braved the cold to watch their side keep a third successive home clean sheet

4. Cheering on Pools

