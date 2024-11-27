32 fan-tastic photos of Hartlepool United supporters during the win over AFC Fylde

Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in this week's gallery of fan-tastic photos of Poolies supporting their side during the win over Fylde?

Almost 3,000 fans were at the Prestige Group Stadium in midweek as Hartlepool United beat AFC Fylde to close in on the National League play-offs. Second half goals from Tom Parkes and Gary Madine, who scored for the first time in 23 months, helped Pools get the better of former boss Kevin Phillips. Here's a look at some of the best fan photos from a chilly evening and an important win for Pools.