Can you spot yourself in our gallery of images from Saturday’s thumping win over South Shields?
1. Young fans take in the game at Mariners Park
This group of young Pools fans must have been impressed by what they saw as their side thumped South Shields 5-0. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Supporters are treated to a strong Pools performance
Pools blitzed their National League North opponents, scoring five first half goals, including three in four minutes. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Mani Dieseruvwe delighted the travelling contingent
Mani Dieseruvwe, last season's top scorer with 25 goals, notched his first ever Pools hat trick at the weekend. Photo: Frank Reid
4. This fan models the new away strip
A number of fans were seen wearing the club's new away kit, which has proved hugely popular since its release. Photo: Frank Reid
