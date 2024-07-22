33 fan-tastic photos from Hartlepool's thumping win over South Shields.33 fan-tastic photos from Hartlepool's thumping win over South Shields.
33 fan-tastic photos from Hartlepool's thumping win over South Shields.

By Robbie Stelling
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 13:48 BST
Hartlepool United fans were out in force to watch Darren Sarll’s side continue their pre-season preparations with a thumping 5-0 win over National League North outfit South Shields. Here are 33 photos of the travelling Poolies.

Can you spot yourself in our gallery of images from Saturday’s thumping win over South Shields?

This group of young Pools fans must have been impressed by what they saw as their side thumped South Shields 5-0.

1. Young fans take in the game at Mariners Park

This group of young Pools fans must have been impressed by what they saw as their side thumped South Shields 5-0. Photo: Frank Reid

Pools blitzed their National League North opponents, scoring five first half goals, including three in four minutes.

2. Supporters are treated to a strong Pools performance

Pools blitzed their National League North opponents, scoring five first half goals, including three in four minutes. Photo: Frank Reid

Mani Dieseruvwe, last season's top scorer with 25 goals, notched his first ever Pools hat trick at the weekend.

3. Mani Dieseruvwe delighted the travelling contingent

Mani Dieseruvwe, last season's top scorer with 25 goals, notched his first ever Pools hat trick at the weekend. Photo: Frank Reid

A number of fans were seen wearing the club's new away kit, which has proved hugely popular since its release.

4. This fan models the new away strip

A number of fans were seen wearing the club's new away kit, which has proved hugely popular since its release. Photo: Frank Reid

