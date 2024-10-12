Hartlepool United fans supporting their side in the FA Cup.

33 fan-tastic photos of Hartlepool United supporters backing their side during FA Cup clash with Brackley Town

Around 2,000 Hartlepool United fans watched as Pools rescued a draw late on to set up a midweek FA Cup replay with National League North side Brackley Town. It was another largely frustrating afternoon for Poolies and there were a smattering of boos at half time, with the home side trailing 1-0 at the break. However, supporters that braved the cold and lashing rain were given something to celebrate when Adam Cambpell's late equaliser ensured Pools kept their FA Cup hopes alive. Here are some of the best pictures of Poolies supporting their side.