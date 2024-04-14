Do you recognise yourself or anyone you know in these photos from Hartlepool United playing Dagenham and Redbridge FC on Saturday, April 13.Do you recognise yourself or anyone you know in these photos from Hartlepool United playing Dagenham and Redbridge FC on Saturday, April 13.
Do you recognise yourself or anyone you know in these photos from Hartlepool United playing Dagenham and Redbridge FC on Saturday, April 13.

33 MORE fan photos from Hartlepool United vs Dagenham and Redbridge FC match

Scores of Poolies gathered at the Suite Stadium on Saturday, April 13, to watch Hartlepool United play their final home game of the season against Dagenham and Redbridge FC.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 14th Apr 2024, 16:03 BST

There is now just one game left before the season comes to an end with the annual away day fancy dress party at Dorking on Saturday, April 20.

Fans get their snacks at the ready for the match against Dagenham and Redbridge FC.

1. Snacks at the ready

Fans get their snacks at the ready for the match against Dagenham and Redbridge FC. Photo: Frank Reid

Hartlepool United fans are on route to the final home game of the season.

2. On route

Hartlepool United fans are on route to the final home game of the season. Photo: Frank Reid

This fan is already thinking about what the match will entail.

3. Thinking about the game

This fan is already thinking about what the match will entail. Photo: Frank Reid

This fan is all wrapped up ready for the match against Dagenham and Redbridge FC.

4. Wrapped up

This fan is all wrapped up ready for the match against Dagenham and Redbridge FC. Photo: Frank Reid

Related topics:Hartlepool UnitedDagenham