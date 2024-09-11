Hartlepool United fans watch their side's 2-1 away win at Boston United on September 10.placeholder image
Hartlepool United fans watch their side's 2-1 away win at Boston United on September 10.

37 photos of Poolies on parade as they watch Hartlepool United's 2-1 National League away win at Boston United

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 11th Sep 2024, 11:25 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2024, 15:34 BST
Hartlepool United fans were rewarded for a 326-mile round trip to Boston United with a 2-1 win on Tuesday night.

Mail photographer Frank Reid was also in Lincolnshire to capture these photographs of just some of the 144 Poolies in the away section.

Three fans at the Boston game. Picture by FRANK REID

1. Poolies on parade

Three fans at the Boston game. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
This Pools fan is all wrapped up. Picture by FRANK REID

2. Poolies on parade

This Pools fan is all wrapped up. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
A Pools fan keenly watches the action. Picture by FRANK REID

3. Poolies on parade

A Pools fan keenly watches the action. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
All smiles. And why not after another away win? Picture by FRANK REID.

4. Poolies on parade

All smiles. And why not after another away win? Picture by FRANK REID. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:Boston UnitedNational LeagueLincolnshire
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice