Get in the mood for this weekend's visit of Eastleigh with another selection of fan photos from the trip to National League leaders York.

38 more fan-tastic photos of Hartlepool United supporters following their side at National League leaders York City

By Robbie Stelling
Published 15th Nov 2024, 13:09 GMT
Get in the mood for this weekend's visit of Eastleigh with a selection of even more fan-tastic photos of Poolies supporting their side at National League leaders York.

Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in another gallery of fan photos from last weekend's trip to National League leaders York?

Almost 1,500 Poolies travelled to York to support their side against the National League leaders.

1. Pools fans will be desperate to see their side bounce back against Eastleigh this weekend

2. Supporters saw their side concede five goals for the first time this term

3. The visitors failed to recover from going two goals down in the first half

4. Pools were punished following a series of individual mistakes

