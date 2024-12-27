Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in our gallery of travelling Poolies from the Boxing Day defeat to Gateshead?Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in our gallery of travelling Poolies from the Boxing Day defeat to Gateshead?
Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in our gallery of travelling Poolies from the Boxing Day defeat to Gateshead?

40 fan-tastic photos of Hartlepool United supporters during the Boxing Day trip to Gateshead

By Robbie Stelling
Published 27th Dec 2024, 13:44 GMT
More than 1,000 Hartlepool United fans made the short trip to Gateshead on Boxing Day. While the game ended in defeat for the visitors, there was plenty of excitement for the travelling supporters, who almost outnumbered the home team's fans. Heading into 2025, Pools will need the backing of their passionate supporters more than ever if they're to mount a play-off push. Here's a look at some of the best fan photos from Thursday's game.

Here's a look at some of the best fan photos of Poolies at Gateshead on Boxing Day. Can you spot yourself or anyone you know?

More than 1,000 Hartlepool United fans made the trip to the Gateshead International Stadium to support their side on Boxing Day.

1. All smiles from this supporter ahead of the big game

More than 1,000 Hartlepool United fans made the trip to the Gateshead International Stadium to support their side on Boxing Day. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
More than 1,000 Hartlepool United fans made the trip to the Gateshead International Stadium to support their side on Boxing Day.

2. This young fan looks in high spirits

More than 1,000 Hartlepool United fans made the trip to the Gateshead International Stadium to support their side on Boxing Day. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
More than 1,000 Hartlepool United fans made the trip to the Gateshead International Stadium to support their side on Boxing Day.

3. Braving the cold to follow the lads

More than 1,000 Hartlepool United fans made the trip to the Gateshead International Stadium to support their side on Boxing Day. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
More than 1,000 Hartlepool United fans made the trip to the Gateshead International Stadium to support their side on Boxing Day.

4. This Poolie was full of festive cheer

More than 1,000 Hartlepool United fans made the trip to the Gateshead International Stadium to support their side on Boxing Day. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:Gateshead
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice