Here's a look at some of the best fan photos of Poolies at Gateshead on Boxing Day. Can you spot yourself or anyone you know?
1. All smiles from this supporter ahead of the big game
More than 1,000 Hartlepool United fans made the trip to the Gateshead International Stadium to support their side on Boxing Day. Photo: Frank Reid
2. This young fan looks in high spirits
3. Braving the cold to follow the lads
4. This Poolie was full of festive cheer
