40 fan-tastic photos of Hartlepool United supporters during the Boxing Day trip to Gateshead

More than 1,000 Hartlepool United fans made the short trip to Gateshead on Boxing Day. While the game ended in defeat for the visitors, there was plenty of excitement for the travelling supporters, who almost outnumbered the home team's fans. Heading into 2025, Pools will need the backing of their passionate supporters more than ever if they're to mount a play-off push. Here's a look at some of the best fan photos from Thursday's game.