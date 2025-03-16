At the end of a dramatic week following the sudden resignation of chairman Raj Singh, Pools were unable to end a winless run that now stretches to eight matches. The hosts took the lead nine minutes into the second half when Tom Parkes headed home from Jamie Miley's free-kick but Pools lost momentum following a bizarre delay after the floodlights at the Prestige Group Stadium were affected by a power cut. Solihull rallied and drew level in the 88th minute when Manny Duku, who was signed by Pools head coach Anthony Limbrick while he was manager of Gibraltarian side Manchester 62, scored his third goal in two games from John Bostock's pinpoint free-kick. Can you spot yourself or anyone you know from our fan gallery?