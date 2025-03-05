Once again, their unrivalled passion and commitment went unrewarded after Pools were beaten 2-1 in Lancashire, their fourth successive defeat. The visitors made the perfect start and went ahead after just four minutes when David Ferguson curled a sumptuous free-kick off the inside of the post and in to make it 1-0 from 25 yards. However, the Coasters drew level eight minutes later when Adam Smith allowed Gavin Massey's speculative strike to squirm underneath him and took the lead when Charlie Jolley scored his seventh goal of the season in the 19th minute. Fylde goalkeeper Ben Winterbottom made a string of fine saves later in the first half, keeping out Gary Madine, Joe Grey and Nicky Featherstone, but was largely a spectator after the break as Pools ran out of steam. The result piled more pressure on head coach Anthony Limbrick, who made the bold call to leave the impressive Reyes Cleary on the bench while top-scorer Mani Dieseruvwe started among the substitutes for the third game in a row. Here's a look at some of the best fan photos from a difficult night in the North West.