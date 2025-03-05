An impressive number of Hartlepool United fans braved the cold to follow their side to relegation-threatened AFC Fylde on Tuesday night. Can you spot yourself or anyone you know?An impressive number of Hartlepool United fans braved the cold to follow their side to relegation-threatened AFC Fylde on Tuesday night. Can you spot yourself or anyone you know?
An impressive number of Hartlepool United fans braved the cold to follow their side to relegation-threatened AFC Fylde on Tuesday night. Can you spot yourself or anyone you know?

43 amazing photos of Hartlepool United fans supporting their side against AFC Fylde - gallery

By Robbie Stelling
Published 5th Mar 2025, 11:05 BST
An impressive number of Hartlepool United fans braved the cold to follow their side to relegation-threatened AFC Fylde on Tuesday night.

Once again, their unrivalled passion and commitment went unrewarded after Pools were beaten 2-1 in Lancashire, their fourth successive defeat. The visitors made the perfect start and went ahead after just four minutes when David Ferguson curled a sumptuous free-kick off the inside of the post and in to make it 1-0 from 25 yards. However, the Coasters drew level eight minutes later when Adam Smith allowed Gavin Massey's speculative strike to squirm underneath him and took the lead when Charlie Jolley scored his seventh goal of the season in the 19th minute. Fylde goalkeeper Ben Winterbottom made a string of fine saves later in the first half, keeping out Gary Madine, Joe Grey and Nicky Featherstone, but was largely a spectator after the break as Pools ran out of steam. The result piled more pressure on head coach Anthony Limbrick, who made the bold call to leave the impressive Reyes Cleary on the bench while top-scorer Mani Dieseruvwe started among the substitutes for the third game in a row. Here's a look at some of the best fan photos from a difficult night in the North West.

An impressive number of Hartlepool United fans braved the cold to follow their side to relegation-threatened AFC Fylde on Tuesday night. Can you spot yourself or anyone you know?

1. What a brilliant effort from the hardy Pools fans

An impressive number of Hartlepool United fans braved the cold to follow their side to relegation-threatened AFC Fylde on Tuesday night. Can you spot yourself or anyone you know? Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
An impressive number of Hartlepool United fans braved the cold to follow their side to relegation-threatened AFC Fylde on Tuesday night. Can you spot yourself or anyone you know?

2. Superb support from these lads

An impressive number of Hartlepool United fans braved the cold to follow their side to relegation-threatened AFC Fylde on Tuesday night. Can you spot yourself or anyone you know? Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
An impressive number of Hartlepool United fans braved the cold to follow their side to relegation-threatened AFC Fylde on Tuesday night. Can you spot yourself or anyone you know?

3. This gent looks in good spirits - must have been before kick-off!

An impressive number of Hartlepool United fans braved the cold to follow their side to relegation-threatened AFC Fylde on Tuesday night. Can you spot yourself or anyone you know? Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
An impressive number of Hartlepool United fans braved the cold to follow their side to relegation-threatened AFC Fylde on Tuesday night. Can you spot yourself or anyone you know?

4. This fan was wrapped up warm

An impressive number of Hartlepool United fans braved the cold to follow their side to relegation-threatened AFC Fylde on Tuesday night. Can you spot yourself or anyone you know? Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 11
Next Page
Related topics:AFC FyldeAdam SmithLancashire
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice