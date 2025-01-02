Pools welcomed in the new year with a statement win over in-form Oldham Athletic on Wednesday. Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in our fan gallery?

More than 4,500 fans were in attendance as Hartlepool United beat in-form Oldham Athletic 2-1 to move within three points of the National League play-off places on Wednesday. With 800 supporters making the trip from Greater Manchester, there was a raucous atmosphere inside the Prestige Group Stadium as Pools continued their resurgence under Lennie Lawrence. The Latics took the lead through a stunning strike from Josh Lundstram but Pools turned the game around thanks to goals from skipper Luke Waterfall, his first of the season, and Anthony Mancini. Here's a look at some of the best fan photos of Poolies cheering on their side on New Year's Day.