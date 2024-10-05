Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in this week's fan gallery from the win over Sutton?
1. Looking good in this season's home strip
Hartlepool United fans supporting their side in the remarkable win over Sutton. Photo: Frank Reid
2. More than 3,400 fans packed into the Prestige Group Stadium
3. Supporters saw their side win at home for the first time this season
4. Pools broke their goalscoring duck as Luke Charman scored their first home goal in over six hours
