43 fan-tastic photos of Hartlepool United supporters watching their side edge Sutton in seven goal thriller

By Robbie Stelling
Published 6th Oct 2024, 00:50 GMT
Just over 3,300 Poolies packed into the Prestige Group Stadium to watch Hartlepool United come from behind to beat in-form Sutton 4-3 in a remarkable contest. Here are the best of our fan photos from Saturday's seven goal thriller.

Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in this week's fan gallery from the win over Sutton?

1. Looking good in this season's home strip

Photo: Frank Reid

2. More than 3,400 fans packed into the Prestige Group Stadium

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Supporters saw their side win at home for the first time this season

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Pools broke their goalscoring duck as Luke Charman scored their first home goal in over six hours

Photo: Frank Reid

