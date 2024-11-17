Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in our gallery of fan photos from Saturday's stalemate with Eastleigh?

45 fan-tastic photos of Hartlepool United supporters backing their team as Pools drew 0-0 with Eastleigh

There were more than 3,600 Hartlepool United fans inside the Prestige Group Stadium as Pools drew 0-0 with Eastleigh on Saturday. The home side had defender Dan Dodds sent off after just 15 minutes but dominated large parts of the game and almost snatched all three points in added time when Joe McDonnell produced a sharp save to deny Luke Charman. Here's a look at some of the best fan photos following another home clean sheet for Pools.