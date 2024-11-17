Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in this week's gallery of fan photos from the goalless draw with Eastleigh?
1. All smiles ahead of the game
There were more than 3,600 Poolies in attendance for the goalless draw with Eastleigh on Saturday. Photo: Frank Reid
2. That's the fourth time Pools have drawn 0-0 in their last nine home games
3. The home side were wearing limited edition kits to raise funds for the Royal British Legion
4. Pools have received five red cards in 18 National League games this season
