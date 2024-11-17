Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in our gallery of fan photos from Saturday's stalemate with Eastleigh?Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in our gallery of fan photos from Saturday's stalemate with Eastleigh?
Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in our gallery of fan photos from Saturday's stalemate with Eastleigh?

45 fan-tastic photos of Hartlepool United supporters backing their team as Pools drew 0-0 with Eastleigh

By Robbie Stelling
Published 17th Nov 2024, 00:05 GMT
There were more than 3,600 Hartlepool United fans inside the Prestige Group Stadium as Pools drew 0-0 with Eastleigh on Saturday. The home side had defender Dan Dodds sent off after just 15 minutes but dominated large parts of the game and almost snatched all three points in added time when Joe McDonnell produced a sharp save to deny Luke Charman. Here's a look at some of the best fan photos following another home clean sheet for Pools.

Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in this week's gallery of fan photos from the goalless draw with Eastleigh?

There were more than 3,600 Poolies in attendance for the goalless draw with Eastleigh on Saturday.

1. All smiles ahead of the game

There were more than 3,600 Poolies in attendance for the goalless draw with Eastleigh on Saturday. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
There were more than 3,600 Poolies in attendance for the goalless draw with Eastleigh on Saturday.

2. That's the fourth time Pools have drawn 0-0 in their last nine home games

There were more than 3,600 Poolies in attendance for the goalless draw with Eastleigh on Saturday. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
There were more than 3,600 Poolies in attendance for the goalless draw with Eastleigh on Saturday.

3. The home side were wearing limited edition kits to raise funds for the Royal British Legion

There were more than 3,600 Poolies in attendance for the goalless draw with Eastleigh on Saturday. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
There were more than 3,600 Poolies in attendance for the goalless draw with Eastleigh on Saturday.

4. Pools have received five red cards in 18 National League games this season

There were more than 3,600 Poolies in attendance for the goalless draw with Eastleigh on Saturday. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 12
Next Page
Related topics:Eastleigh
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice