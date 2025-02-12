More than 3,000 Pools fans were inside the Prestige Group Stadium on Tuesday evening to cheer on their side against Tamworth. Can you spot yourself or anyone you know?placeholder image
More than 3,000 Pools fans were inside the Prestige Group Stadium on Tuesday evening to cheer on their side against Tamworth. Can you spot yourself or anyone you know?

49 fan-tastic photos of Hartlepool United supporters cheering on their side against Tamworth - gallery

By Robbie Stelling
Published 12th Feb 2025, 03:01 BST
Updated 12th Feb 2025, 17:09 BST
More than 3,000 Hartlepool United fans were inside the Prestige Group Stadium on Tuesday evening as Pools played the first of three home games in seven days against Tamworth.

Pools took the lead through the lively Reyes Cleary but Tamworth turned the game on its head before half time thanks to quickfire goals from Jordan Ponticelli and Beck-Ray Enoru. Mani Dieseruvwe equalised on the hour, rounding goalkeeper Jas Singh to end a barren run of eight games without a goal. Pools failed to find a winner despite going close in added time as they remained three points outside the play-off places following what felt like a missed opportunity for Anthony Limbrick's side. Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in this week's fan gallery?

More than 3,000 Pools fans were inside the Prestige Group Stadium on Tuesday evening to cheer on their side against Tamworth. Can you spot yourself or anyone you know?

1. It was a night to wrap up warm for Pools fans

More than 3,000 Pools fans were inside the Prestige Group Stadium on Tuesday evening to cheer on their side against Tamworth. Can you spot yourself or anyone you know? Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
More than 3,000 Pools fans were inside the Prestige Group Stadium on Tuesday evening to cheer on their side against Tamworth. Can you spot yourself or anyone you know?

2. This young supporter was all smiles before the game

More than 3,000 Pools fans were inside the Prestige Group Stadium on Tuesday evening to cheer on their side against Tamworth. Can you spot yourself or anyone you know? Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
More than 3,000 Pools fans were inside the Prestige Group Stadium on Tuesday evening to cheer on their side against Tamworth. Can you spot yourself or anyone you know?

3. It was a family affair for these Pools fans

More than 3,000 Pools fans were inside the Prestige Group Stadium on Tuesday evening to cheer on their side against Tamworth. Can you spot yourself or anyone you know? Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
More than 3,000 Pools fans were inside the Prestige Group Stadium on Tuesday evening to cheer on their side against Tamworth. Can you spot yourself or anyone you know?

4. Pools were playing the first of three home games in seven days

More than 3,000 Pools fans were inside the Prestige Group Stadium on Tuesday evening to cheer on their side against Tamworth. Can you spot yourself or anyone you know? Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 13
Next Page
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice