Pools took the lead through the lively Reyes Cleary but Tamworth turned the game on its head before half time thanks to quickfire goals from Jordan Ponticelli and Beck-Ray Enoru. Mani Dieseruvwe equalised on the hour, rounding goalkeeper Jas Singh to end a barren run of eight games without a goal. Pools failed to find a winner despite going close in added time as they remained three points outside the play-off places following what felt like a missed opportunity for Anthony Limbrick's side. Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in this week's fan gallery?
49 fan-tastic photos of Hartlepool United supporters cheering on their side against Tamworth - gallery
By Robbie Stelling
Published 12th Feb 2025, 03:01 BST
Updated 12th Feb 2025, 17:09 BST
More than 3,000 Hartlepool United fans were inside the Prestige Group Stadium on Tuesday evening as Pools played the first of three home games in seven days against Tamworth.
