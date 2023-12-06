It has been a year to forget for Pools fans.

2023 has seen Pools relegated from the Football League and struggle to get going in the National League.

But no matter how rough it has been Pools fans have backed their side in great numbers up and down the land.

Our photographer Frank Reid took these pictures of just some of the fans who have followed the side in 2023. Take a look and see who you know.

Pools 0 Stoke City 3 Hartlepool United fans ahead of the FA Cup third round match with Stoke City on 8th Jan 2023.

Pools 0 Stoke City 3 Hartlepool United fans ahead of the FA Cup third round match with Stoke City on 8th Jan 2023.

Doncaster Rovers 0 Hartlepool United 1 Hartlepool United fans celebrate their win over Doncaster Rovers at the Keepmoat Stadium on 3rd February 2023.