News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Hartlepool United fans during the defeat at Chesterfield on 28th August 2023.Hartlepool United fans during the defeat at Chesterfield on 28th August 2023.
Hartlepool United fans during the defeat at Chesterfield on 28th August 2023.

50 cracking pictures of Hartlepool United fans cheering on their side in 2023

It has been a year to forget for Pools fans.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 6th Dec 2023, 07:00 GMT

2023 has seen Pools relegated from the Football League and struggle to get going in the National League.

But no matter how rough it has been Pools fans have backed their side in great numbers up and down the land.

Our photographer Frank Reid took these pictures of just some of the fans who have followed the side in 2023. Take a look and see who you know.

Get more Pools news, here.

Hartlepool United fans ahead of the FA Cup third round match with Stoke City on 8th Jan 2023.

1. Pools 0 Stoke City 3

Hartlepool United fans ahead of the FA Cup third round match with Stoke City on 8th Jan 2023. Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
Hartlepool United fans ahead of the FA Cup third round match with Stoke City on 8th Jan 2023.

2. Pools 0 Stoke City 3

Hartlepool United fans ahead of the FA Cup third round match with Stoke City on 8th Jan 2023. Photo: Stu Forster:f

Photo Sales
Hartlepool United fans celebrate their win over Doncaster Rovers at the Keepmoat Stadium on 3rd February 2023.

3. Doncaster Rovers 0 Hartlepool United 1

Hartlepool United fans celebrate their win over Doncaster Rovers at the Keepmoat Stadium on 3rd February 2023. Photo: Mark Fletcher:f

Photo Sales
Hartlepool United fans celebrate Daniel Kemp scoring a goal with team-mates during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Bradford City and Hartlepool United at the University of Bradford Stadium on 18th March 2023.

4. Bradford City 2 Hartlepool United 2

Hartlepool United fans celebrate Daniel Kemp scoring a goal with team-mates during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Bradford City and Hartlepool United at the University of Bradford Stadium on 18th March 2023. Photo: Mike Morese

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 13
Next Page
Related topics:National LeagueFootball League